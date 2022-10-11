UNITED STATES—Over 10 million car accidents occur annually in the USA. While not all of them are severe, a good number are, with 2021 NHTSA data showing that approximately 4.8 million Americans suffered severe injuries in car accidents.

After an accident, most people only pay attention to the more obvious costs, such as the cost of treatment, lost wages, and property damage. But the cost of a car accident goes beyond these costs.

This guide highlights some costs of an accident that could escape your attention but still have a huge impact on your life.

1. Cost of a Rental Car

After an accident resulting in substantial damage to your vehicle, you may need to acquire a rental car as you wait for your car to undergo repairs or wait until the at-fault insurers replace it if it was totaled.

So when calculating economic damages, you will want to include rental car expenses. If you caused the accident, you could check to see if your insurer offers compensation for rental cars. If not, you will have to foot the bill out of pocket.

2. Surprise Car Repairs

After an accident, you could have your car repaired for the most apparent damage. Sometimes some damage may not be as apparent and can cause surprise malfunction from time to time.

With time the surprise repairs could add up to some hefty bills. If you get into an accident, it’s important to have a skilled service person give your vehicle an overhaul to ensure that every cost is included in your settlement and you do not get surprise repairs.

3. Towing Service

After an accident that results in substantial damage, your car may have to be towed from the scene of the accident to the repair shop.

The cost of towing can be relatively high, considering it is not the only expense you will need to cover after an accident. Depending on the city or state, the cost can vary from $2.50 to $7.50 per mile.

4. Lost Car Value

Even when a car is repaired to a reusable state after an accident, it can’t get back to its original condition. Most second-hand car buyers will check a car’s history before buying.

A car’s resale value can drop significantly after an accident. So, it would help to include lost car value when calculating losses resulting from a car accident.

Get the Compensation You Deserve

The first step towards ensuring you recover what you deserve is seeking medical attention for injuries suffered. Getting timely medical intervention helps speed up your recovery and provide the documentation necessary to build a strong case.

If you can, it would help to document the scene by taking pictures or recording video footage. Also, ensure that you get witness statements. The other driver is legally obligated to share their insurance information, so you may want to collect that too.

After documenting the scene, the next step would be to hire a lawyer. Having a car accident lawyer on your case to protect your rights and financial interests is your best chance at fair compensation. A skilled lawyer will ensure that you recover all costs of an accident, even the hidden ones.

What Is Fair Compensation?

There are three recoverable damages in a car accident, including economic, non-economic, and punitive. Economic damages cover direct expenses as a result of an accident. Non-economic damages cover damages that are not quantifiable in monetary terms, such as psychological pain.

Punitive damages are the most rarely awarded benefits and are only applicable in cases involving gross negligence or intentional tort. A fair compensation should cover all these damages, even considering the legal cost.