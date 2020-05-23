UNITED STATES—No matter if you’re a casual gambling fan, an experienced gamer or part of the industry itself, you’re bound to have noticed how quickly the gaming world changes and evolves.

Even taking a week off from gaming or reading gambling related news can put you at a disadvantage. There’s always something new to get involved with, whether you’re looking at eSports tournaments, online casino developments or the movement to legalize gambling across different parts of the world.

Generally speaking, the global casino market is in a very interesting spot right now, as many of you are bound to have realized. Despite the ongoing crisis with the coronavirus pandemic, there are still plenty of interesting news stories and developments to be aware of in 2020.

Today, we’re going to be taking a look at this in more depth. In this blog post, we’ll be going over 4 crucial things that you need to know about the global casino market this year.

The market is full of competitors

To start off with, one of the most important things to note about the global casino market in 2020 is that it is packed full of competition. As pointed out in this Business Wire article, the gambling market right now is saturated with all kinds of different companies.

One one hand, this is positive. It’s encouraging companies to work smarter and harder, in order to stand out from the noise and grab the attention of their consumers. This, in turn, is helping to bring up the quality of the services available right now.

On the other hand, this can be seen as a negative. From the perspective of a customer, it can be hard to choose which casino to gamble with. From the perspective of an investor, it can be hard to know which companies to invest in and spend time on.

Freemium business models are becoming more popular

Something else that is worth noting about the casino market right now is that business models are changing. While some casinos are insisting on trading in traditional fashion, others are moving towards new and intriguing business models to help make their companies stand out from their competitors.

If you haven’t heard of freemium business before, the model essentially involves a basic, free package of services- with the option to upgrade to a premium package. As Investopedia notes, the model is focused around building customer relationships before anything else.

The market is poised to continue growing rapidly

When doing our research for this blog post, there was one key theme that ran throughout every blog post, article and story that we read. The global casino market is showing no signs of slowing down, and is set to grow even further as we head into 2020.

It’s fair to say that this is due to the movement to legalize gambling in more states and countries around the world. Gambling companies and entrepreneurs have overcome a lot of stigma recently, and the progress with legalization has been incredible to see. We’re sure to see even more innovative work and progress being made this year.

The industry will not look the same in a year

A final thing to note about the global casino market is that it’s incredibly volatile and fluid.

We are absolutely not going to be looking at the same industry in a year’s time. Whether it’s due to technology developments, new companies or pieces of legislation, it’s likely that we’re going to be working in a completely new environment in 2021.

Overall

As you can see, this is a market that never slows down.

There have already been some intriguing pieces of news in regards to the global casino market this year, ranging from companies like DraftKings going public, to new, emerging technologies being snapped up by forerunners like 888 Casino.

888 Casino is one of our personal favorite companies in the game, and we’re sure that 2020 is going to be a great year for them. Want to find out more? Take a look at this great 888 Casino review by NJ Gambling Fun.

Looking to read more blog posts about the global casino market, gaming and online betting? We’ve got you covered. Our website is constantly being updated with the latest pieces of news, to help keep our audience ahead of the curve. Take a look at our full website to read more, and feel free to get in touch if you have any questions.