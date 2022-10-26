UNITED STATES—Home renovations are exceptional projects that boost your home’s value and increase your quality of life. But these projects can also be expensive, especially in an area like San Francisco, where property prices are incredibly high.

The good news is that you can make your home renovation easier if you plan ahead and find an appropriate way to fund your project. Here are five finance options you want to consider if you have an upcoming home improvement project in San Francisco.

1. Credit Cards

A credit card is probably the best option if you plan to do a minor renovation, such as repainting your home or updating a bathroom. Even better, most credit cards offer no interest for the first few months, meaning you can pay off your project without incurring extra debt.

However, there is a limit on how much you can borrow with most credit cards. So, your credit card may not be an explorable option if you plan to do an extensive renovation.

2. Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC)

A home equity line of credit works like a credit card. You can draw cash from the credit line any time you need and use it to finance your home improvement.

The amount you can borrow under HELOC depends on your home equity, which is calculated by subtracting the amount you owe on your mortgage loan from the current market value of your home.

For example, if your home’s market value is $800,000 and your mortgage balance is $600,000, you have $200,000 in home equity. You can find detailed information on this page if you want to learn more about accessing your home’s equity.

HELOCs are ideal if you are considering an extensive home renovation project. They offer flexible repayment options for up to 30 years, depending on your loan amount.

3. Home Equity Loan

A home equity loan is another way to finance your home improvement project. Like a HELOC, the loan amount is determined by your home equity.

However, a home equity loan differs from a HELOC in that the lender issues you a lump sum that you pay in equal installments over a predetermined period. Its interest rate is also fixed throughout the loan term.

A home equity loan can be a good financing option for both medium or large projects that need a set amount of cash. But before you apply for one, ensure you have an accurate estimate of your renovation cost.

4. Cash-Out Refinance

A cash-out refinance involves replacing your existing mortgage with a new one that offers a larger loan amount and a new interest. You can use the extra cash to pay for your remodeling project.

A cash-out can be suitable if you’re looking to finance your home improvement project but do not want to replace your mortgage lender or deal with closing costs. You may want to consider it for smaller projects and emergency repairs.

However, remember that these types of loans come with their own costs and fees that might drive you deeper into debt. You may have to pay origination and appraisal fees and taxes, among other expenses. Your credit score must also be excellent to qualify for a cash-out refinance.

5. Saving

If you don’t want the hassles of taking out a loan or a line of credit, consider saving for your home improvement project. The easiest way to do this is through a dedicated savings account, where you can make monthly or weekly deposits toward your goal.

Though it might be the safest way to fund your home remodeling project, saving is also the slowest as it takes time to accumulate enough funds. So, it might not be suitable for large projects or time-sensitive renovations.