UNITED STATES—More and more people are looking for a side hustle in San Francisco; making money whilst never leaving your home sounds like a great idea! Whilst the average cost of living in The City by the Bay is around $3,500 per month, it seems appealing to figure out your own ways to earn some extra cash. There are many ways to make extra money from home lots may even require little effort on your part. So, here are some ideas that might work for you.

Rent out your home on Airbnb

If you have an underutilized space, consider renting it out on Airbnb. Airbnb is a platform that connects people who have space to spare with people who need places to stay. All kinds of rentals are available on the site—from rooms in your home or apartment to entire houses and apartments.

Using Airbnb can be lucrative—you can earn up to $100 per night for your room or house if you price it right. And best of all, this type of income can come completely tax-free since Airbnb hosts only collect payments from guests through their online platform, and those payments are considered “gifts” by the IRS (which means they don’t count toward your taxable income). Plus, when you’re not using your rental spaces as additional income sources, they still provide value by making it easier for friends/family members passing through town who need temporary housing options during their visit.

Rent out your parking space

There are lots of car and parking-sharing websites that allow you to rent out your space. It’s a great way to make some extra cash, and you can even set up multiple listings to make money on the go! In addition, you can rent out your car parking spaces which is an excellent option if you live in a city with limited and expensive parking, such as San Francisco. With so many people trying to find monthly parking in San Francisco, this is a no-brainer!

To start, sign up for an account and ensure your parking space is listed on the platform. Then, you can use this website to find available listings around San Francisco and advertise your parking spot.

Sell your baby clothes online

There are plenty of places to sell your old baby clothes. You can sell online or in person and get paid via PayPal. Some websites will even buy your children’s toys if you have any lying around the house. Of course, an easy way to make extra money from home is by selling on eBay!

Recycle your old electronics for cash

You can sell your old electronics online, donate them to charity or even recycle them for cash. Don’t just throw electronics in the trash because that just adds to landfills and pollutes the environment.

Get paid to watch other people’s kids

If you’re tired of the grind and want to make extra money from home, then becoming a guardian may be for you!

There are three primary qualifications for getting paid to watch other people’s kids:

First, you must be at least 18 years old.

You must pass a background check (this usually takes about two weeks).

You can’t have felony convictions or misdemeanours on your record in the last ten years.

Deliver food for a few hours in the evenings

Making extra money can be pretty straightforward if you enjoy driving and having a car. Suppose you’re already delivering for companies like Postmates or DoorDash, then more power to you! But if this isn’t a gig you’ve considered before, here are some tips:

Deliver food for a few hours in the evenings. You can also get paid for gas and tips—which is always lovely when gas prices are high!

Take surveys online

You can start taking surveys online if you have a computer and a phone. Depending on length and complexity, they typically pay between $0.50 and $2 per survey. However, the payment rate can increase significantly if you’re willing to complete multiple surveys in one sitting (up to 10 or more).

Many websites offer this type of work—some of which even let you decide how much money you want to make per month! You’ll likely see some overlap with other sites; many survey companies hire people through multiple channels to get as many responses as possible from each survey participant.

To find these types of opportunities, search for “survey” in your city/state/country on Google; there should be plenty of options near you!

Become an Uber or Lyft driver

If you own a car and have some driving experience, being an Uber or Lyft driver may be right for you. Both services are popular ride-sharing apps allowing people to make money by driving others around in their cars.

You’ll need to meet specific requirements to become an Uber or Lyft driver. For example, you must be over 21 years old, have a clean driving record (not to many moving violations or accidents), and have a four-door vehicle from 2006 or later. Also, you will need insurance that meets state standards for commercial drivers.

You can work as much or as little as you want; however, it’s important to note that both companies require their drivers to log into the app at least once every 12 hours—or else they won’t receive any fares from riders who request their service.

If this sounds like something you’d be interested in doing, check out Uber’s instructions on how to get started here and Lyft’s instructions here.

There are many ways to make extra money from home in San Francisco

Working from home is a great way to save on commuting costs and helps ensure that you’re your own boss. In addition, having this flexibility can be invaluable when it comes to balancing multiple responsibilities with your career or side hustle. In my opinion, working from home is one of the best ways for you to earn extra money and have more control over your day-to-day life.

We hope these tips have been helpful and you can make extra money from home. It doesn’t take a lot of time or effort, just a little creativity!