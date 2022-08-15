UNITED STATES—With a dense population of high-net-worth individuals, Dubai is the perfect place to trade in high-end luxury timepieces. If you are a watch connoisseur who is looking to buy luxury watches in Dubai, you are in luck. In this article, we help you narrow down your options by listing out the 8 most popular luxury watches in the city.

Top watch brands and models in Dubai

The watch industry caters to different requirements of the market by producing a wide variety of watches. Top brands have a niche clientele as their products are limited in number and highly valuable. Dubai is one of the growing markets for the luxury watch business. Following is a list of the 8 most popular watch models in Dubai known for their pristine build quality and unique design:

Rolex GMT-Master II Pepsi

The GMT-Master II model was first introduced in the year 2007 with a bespoke theme of colors. It has a cerachrom bezel with red and blue ceramic colors and a distinct black-colored dial.

GMT-Master II Pepsi has a 40 mm dial with an 18kt white gold oyster bracelet. The movement of the watch is self-winding. The overall design of this wristwatch makes it a popular choice for collectors in Dubai. Prices for this particular model are upwards of AED 100,000 in Dubai.

Patek Philipe Aquanaut

Patek Philippe Aquanaut collection is known for its sporty and modern design cues. The watch was first launched back in 1997 and holds great value in the high-end luxury watch market today. It has an octagonal dial which was designed after the Nautilus. The Aquanaut is referred to as a sporty watch because of its tropical strap with salt water and UV radiation resistance.

It is a unisex timepiece that is available in different case styles, like rose gold, white gold, and stainless steel. The Aquanaut has a 40.8 mm dial with self-winding mechanical movement. Prices for the Aquanaut series in Dubai start from AED 250,000.

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona

The Rolex Cosmograph Daytona is one of the most iconic models produced by the brand. It was launched in 1963 and since then has gained significant value for all its series that followed. The watch was initially designed as a masterpiece for racing drivers to wear. One of the factors that make the Cosmograph Daytona a special watch is that its bezel is molded with a tachymetric scale.

It has a 40 mm dimension, an oyster-steel case material, and a mechanical chronograph movement. Prices for the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona in the Dubai market start at AED 150,000.

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak

According to watchmaestro.com, the Royal Oak is the largest collection produced by Audemars Piguet. What makes the Royal Oak extraordinary is its quality, fine craftsmanship, and classic design elements.

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak first arrived in 1972 and has since then gained substantial popularity. It is available in various dimensions, 37 mm (small), 38 – 41 mm (medium), and 41 mm (large). The watch is also available in stainless steel and an octagonal-shaped bezel with a self-winding automatic movement.

Vacheron Constantin Historiques 222

This particular timepiece has a distinctive look that signifies antique and historical design cues. It has a grooved bezel with a monobloc tonneau-shaped case style. One of the key elements of the watch is placed on the backside of its case. You can view the working mechanism and intricate details of the timepieces from a transparent opening on the back.

The dial size on the Vacheron Constantin Historiques 222 is 37 mm and is available in stainless steel and gold casing. It has a self-winding movement mechanism. Prices for Historiques 222 start from upwards of AED 150,000.

Hublot Big Bang

Hublot Big Bang is known for its skeletonized dial. It was launched back in 2005 and is available in several different case styles. The more popular ones are the 18kt rose gold sapphire and the titanium body models. Hublot watches have a distinct design with a bulky look and exquisite bracelet.

The dial size of the Hublot Big Bang is 40 mm and is available in sports and chain bracelets. Prices for the Hublot Big Bang series start at AED 60,000, with some editions starting at AED 100,000 and above.

Cartier Ballon Bleu

Cartier Ballon Bleu has a unique dial with roman numbers, adding to the elegance of the watch. All the models under this collection have sword-like shaped hands that stand out and make it easy to read time through a quick glance. The Cartier Ballon Bleu is 3-bar water resistant up to 100 feet. This collection was introduced back in 2007 and soon marked its identity in the luxury watch industry.

Cartier Ballon Bleu is available in three sizes, 28 – 33 mm (small), 36 – 40 mm (medium), and 42 – 46 mm (large). The movement type of the watch is a mechanical movement with automatic winding. Prices for the Cartier Ballon Bleu in the luxury watch market in Dubai start at AED 20,000.

Cartier Tank

Cartier started producing tank-shaped watches back in 1917. Since then, the brand has maintained uniformity in its design principle by creating turret cases and brancards with treads. These watches are considered classic timepieces. The design and name of the model are an homage to Renault FT-17 (a French tank that fought during the war).

Cartier Tank comes in three sizes, small – 31 mm, large – 34.8 mm, and extra large – 41 mm. Case materials of the watch are available in stainless steel and yellow gold, with manual winding and mechanical movement mechanism. Prices of the Cartier Tank in Dubai start from AED 15,000.

Best luxury watches in Dubai

With a lot of potential buyers in the city, Dubai is a growing market for the luxury watch business. The models mentioned above are among the most popular series of watches produced by renowned watchmakers. These timepieces carry a unique design, features, and elements that make them desirable for collectors from all over the world. If you wish to invest in high-end timepieces, then the above list should help you make a better choice.