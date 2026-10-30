HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On October 29, actress, Robin Givens listed the Hollywood Hills estate she purchased in 1987. She and boxing legend, Mike Tyson began dating the same year. The home, located just above Sunset Strip, is the definition of serenity. The pool is exquisite, with a raised spa and a pergola-covered lounge, perfect for entertaining.

According to Realtor.com, Given’s purchased the estate for $520,000. The Head of the Class star, and the boxer married in February 1988, but were only married for a year. Givens kept her abode for 10 years. She then sold it for $640,000.

Real-estate records do not list the buyers’ names in the 1998 sale of the home. The same property just hit the market for $3,495,000.

Reports indicate that Robin Givens currently lives in Laguna Niguel, California. Robin Givens has spent time near her two sons, Michael “Buddy” Givens, and William “Billy” Givens Jensen.

Robin Givens remains active in her career with recurring television roles, and television directing across some major TV networks. She guest-starred along with the cast during Season 2 of Ryan Murphy’s legal drama working alongside Kim Kardashian, Sara Paulson, Teyana Taylor, and Niecy Nash-Betts.

She earned a recurring role in Season 3 of the true crime thriller role of Senator Nilo Mun Rooney, who has a divided personality between the overbearing parent and the intellectual conservative type.