UNITED STATES—Hello Toni: On Oct. 5, I received a termination letter from the Medicare Advantage HMO which I have been enrolled in for 5 years. The letter stated that the termination is taking place on Thursday, December 31, 2026.

Currently, I am having cancer treatment in my right lung with chemotherapy starting in 2 weeks. I do not want to change my hospital or doctors. I would like to apply for a Medicare Supplement but have been told that I will not pass health underwriting.

Can you please explain what my options are since Medicare’s Open Enrollment begins Oct.15? What plans can I enroll in? Thanks, Toni. — Jim from Denver

Hi Jim: I have been writing about Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage Plans since spring of 2006 when Medicare Part D prescription drug plans and Medicare Advantage (MA) HMO and PPO plans began. I have never known this massive number of terminations to MA plans to exist. Knowing what the current Medicare rules are, and your federal rights is vitally important.

Jim, sit back and I will explain what your federal rights are regarding the Oct. 2, Medicare Advantage termination or nonrenewal letter. Normally, before Medicare OEP, one receives an Annual Notice of Change (ANOC), but this year those who’s MA plan was terminating effective Dec. 31 received a termination letter which was mailed out instead of an ANOC.

The insurance plan’s termination letter used statements such “will not be offered,” “will not renew,” or “coverage will end” on December 31. With losing your MA plan, a special federal law was implemented which help those with health issues like Jim.

I have good news for those worrying about their health and MA changes! Medicare has important dates and times lines during OEP for the 2.9 million Medicare beneficiaries that are enrolled in 680 MA plans that were terminated.

Below are the important dates and deadlines for those currently on Medicare:

Open Enrollment Period (OEP): Oct.15 through Dec. 7 is the enrollment time to pick a new Medicare Advantage or Part D plan which starts Jan. 1.

(OEP): Oct.15 through Dec. 7 is the enrollment time to pick a new Medicare Advantage or Part D plan which starts Jan. 1. Special Enrollment Period (SEP): Runs from Dec. 8 through the end of Feb. and gives extra time to explore a plan if your MA plan was terminated or nonrenewed.

Runs from Dec. 8 through the end of Feb. and gives extra time to explore a plan if your MA plan was terminated or nonrenewed. Medigap Guaranteed-Issue Rights : Jim, this is the good news that I was discussing earlier in this article because losing your plan triggers a federal right to buy a Medicare Supplement policy without medical underwriting. By switching back to Original Medicare within the protected window which is Dec. 8 to the last day in Feb. that is a SEP. Please keep your termination letter as official proof of loss of coverage to attach to the application when purchasing a Medicare Supplement plan and not having to do the health underwriting.

With a Guaranteed Issue Medicare Supplement Plan, an insurance company must:

Sell you a Medicare Supplement/Medigap policy. “You have the right to buy Medicare Supplement/Medigap plan A, B, C, F, K or L that’s sold in your state by any insurance company. Paul is not eligible for Plan G with guaranteed issue plans since his Medicare Part A began prior to Jan. 1, 2020, so Medicare Plan F would be his first option with Plan C following. The Medicare beneficiary who’s Medicare Part A begins after Jan. 1, 2020, are eligible for Plan G not Plan F or C for a guaranteed issue plan. *Remember that you have a 63-day window to apply without having to answer underwriting questions.*

Plan covers all your pre-existing health conditions. (Jim, this is a great policy for your health issues.)

Cannot charge you more for a Medigap/Medicare Supplement policy, regardless of past or present health problems.

Remember… with Medicare, what you don’t know WILL hurt you

Email Medicare questions to info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664. Sign up for the Toni Says newsletter at www.tonisays.com to download Toni’s new Medicare 2026 First Steps guide.

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Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare, Social Security, and long-term care issues. She has spent nearly 30 years as a top sales leader in the field. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.