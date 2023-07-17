SAN FRANCISCO—An attempted theft of an Amazon vehicle resulted in a shooting on Saturday, July 15.

The shooting occurred on Mariposa Street and Pennsylvania Avenue and when SMPD officers arrived on the scene at around 6:11 p.m. they discovered a man suffering from gunshot-related injuries. An investigation took place and officials discovered that an attempted robbery had taken place.

The victim, who was identified as an Amazon worker, was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. An update on his condition is currently unknown.

The suspect fled the scene and no arrests have been made.

Amazon issued a statement to KRON 4 which read, “We’re working closely with law enforcement as they investigate this crime and are focused on supporting our team during this difficult time.”

Other Amazon drivers have been victimized by attempted robberies in the past throughout the country.

In January an Amazon delivery driver was robbed by two men near Orlando, Florida. The two suspects who were armed ordered the driver to relinquish his belongings as he was attempting to get into his vehicle. They were also seen taking packages. The suspects Arkimase Divinard, 23, and Joel Aime, 24, were later arrested.

In 2020, a group of protesters were seen breaking into an Amazon van in Santa Monica, California. They were seen throwing objects at the vehicle to break its windows. When they got into the back, they took various packages and were seen running away with them. The local police department announced later that they made more than 400 arrests.

In 2021, Cleveland, Ohio news outlets reported that seven Amazon truck drivers were robbed around the Thanksgiving weekend. Some of the victims were robbed at gunpoint. The vehicles were found abandoned later.

Anyone with information on this robbery can make a report anonymously. Call the department’s tip line at 415-575-4444 or text-a-tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.