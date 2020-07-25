Armenian School and Center Vandalized

SAN FRANCISCO—Profane graffiti was discovered on the walls of Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan Armenian school and community center Friday morning. The tagging consisted of curse words and an Azerbaijani bent.

As border flare-ups along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border have intensified in recent weeks, so have tensions internationally. Just as the Armenia-Azerbaijan border saw its most violent day since the Four-Day War in April 2016 with the loss of 16 lives, Armenian protesters in Los Angeles were presented with hate symbols and were physically assaulted by Azerbaijani counter-protesters.

The police department is now investigating the incident. Grace Andonian, the school’s principal, presented the police with surveillance footage and spray-paint cans left behind at the scene of the crime.

San Francisco’s Armenian community came together Friday Afternoon outside the school to pray and stand in solidarity.

The community was met with compassion by people around the state and country.

Haig Baghassarian of the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA), in speaking with KPIX 5, noted, “That very hatred is coming home and impacting us, our community, or school children.”

ANCA released an official statement Friday as well condemning “in the strongest possible terms the racially-motivated Armenophobic vandalism that took place on July 24 against the Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan bilingual Armenian School in San Francisco.”

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Bodin promised Friday Morning his office would be involved in this investigation and tweeted, “I’m outraged. This is totally inconsistent with San Francisco values. It is also a CRIME. We are working with San Francisco Police Department to investigate. We stand with our Armenian brothers and sisters.”

California State Senator Anthony Portantino also stated, “Our children’s schools should not be subjected to racist and hateful graffiti […] Those responsible must be identified and face legal consequences. According to newspaper accounts the graffiti appears to be Azerbaijani-centric. I call on Azerbaijan to stop the unprovoked violence on the Armenian boarder and end this assault on American institutions where we send our children,.”

Armenian School and Center Vandalized was originally published on San Francisco News