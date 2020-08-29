MONTEBELLO — On Monday, August 10, around 10:35 a.m. two men waiting at the Metrolink Bus Station at 2000 Flotilla St. suffered an unprovoked attack, according to a Facebook news release by the Montebello Police Department. The suspect used a metal flashlight to beat both victims as well as his right foot to stomp the head of one of the victims several times. One victim is in a comatose state as a result of the attack.

The suspect is described as a thin black male around six feet tall with black/dark brown hair and a black/dark brown beard. He is wanted for Attempted Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon and the police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack or has any information about the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Montebello Police Detectives at (323) 887-1313.

Attack With Metal Flashlight Leaves Man In Coma* was originally published on San Francisco News