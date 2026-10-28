UNITED STATES—Autumn is known as fall for a reason. It is when foliage falls from deciduous plants. It is, of course, more interesting than that. Some deciduous foliage first provides spectacular autumn foliar color. Formerly green foliage turns bright yellow, orange, red or even dark purply red. Even some shades of brown are visually appealing as the weather changes.

All sorts of deciduous plants develop autumn foliar color. They can be shrubbery, vines, groundcovers or even perennials. The biggest and best are deciduous trees. Deciduous plants may seem to be messy, but that is only because they shed all at once. Many are tidy after autumn. Evergreen plants shed also but do so slower through longer seasons.

Sweetgum, or liquidambar, is likely the most familiar tree to produce autumn foliar color. It is also one of the messier deciduous trees. That is only because it does not shed all at once. Instead, it retains much of its color through autumn and perhaps into winter. Spiky seed capsules can become a nuisance among mature trees. Roots can be aggressive.

Several species provide autumn foliar color.

Chinese Pistache is as colorful, with bright yellow, orange and red autumn foliar color. It seems to be a bit less messy because it sheds more efficiently. This means that it does not retain its color as late into autumn or winter. Its pinnately compound leaves fall apart into individual leaflets. These smaller leaflets take more effort to rake than larger leaves.

Ginkgo lacks orange and red autumn foliar color but excels at vividly bright yellow. It is a stately tree with tall and slender form. Modern cultivars are exclusively male, so cannot generate messy and stinky fruit. While young, their roots are reasonably docile, which is why they are popular street trees. Ginkgo can defoliate prematurely, particularly in rain.

Although some deciduous plants do not develop autumn foliar color, several do. Quite a few options are available. Flowering pear and crape myrtle provide both foliar color and showy bloom. Flowering pear blooms white for spring. Crape myrtle blooms with various bright colors for summer. Boston ivy is a clinging vine that provides autumn foliar color. Smokebush is a big deciduous shrub that develops splendid color for autumn.

Highlight: Flowering Pear

Some of the most reliable autumn foliar color is that of flowering pear, Pyrus calleryana. Some may know it as Callery pear. It develops foliar color as soon as the weather cools. Such color ranges from brilliant yellow to deep burgundy red but is mostly fiery orange. This colorful foliage lasts for two or three weeks but can be dislodged by rain and wind.

After winter, many trees bloom with billowy white flowers. Bloom is more abundant after exceptionally cool winters. Vigorous young trees may not bloom as much as established trees. Unfortunately, some may find the floral fragrance of some cultivars objectionable. Some mature trees produce tiny but potentially somewhat messy fruits during summer.

Flowering pear can grow about 20 feet tall or a bit taller. Its branch structure can be quite dense and compact. Consequently, crowded limbs can break away from otherwise symmetrical mature trees. Leaves are somewhat rounded and about two or three inches long. They develop as spring bloom finishes. Fireblight sometimes becomes a problem.

Tony Tomeo can be contacted at tonytomeo.com.