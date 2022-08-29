UNITED STATES—As a Sacramento cat owner, it’s up to you to make sure that your cat stays healthy and happy. One of the lesser-known issues that can arise in Sacramento is that of ticks. Grassy, brushy, and wooded areas can all host ticks, and in Sacramento, the mild climate makes it the perfect place for ticks to latch onto you or your cat. Here’s how you can keep your cat safe from ticks.

Keep your cat indoors

One of the biggest steps you can take to keep your cat and the neighborhood a bit safer is to keep your cat indoors. While many people enjoy letting their cats roam free in the wild outdoors, the truth is that being outdoors is very dangerous for cats. Not only does it expose them more readily to pests, like ticks and fleas, but letting your cat outdoors in a large city like Sacramento leaves them open to risks from poisons, vehicles, and extreme temperatures.

Identify ticks on your cat

The most common ticks in the Sacramento area are hard ticks, most notably the Western black-legged tick. This tick is very small, usually smaller than an apple seed, and has a reddish-brown body. You may also see the American dog tick, the Rocky Mountain wood tick, or the brown dog tick. These are usually a little larger than the Western black-legged tick, but with a similar-looking body.

The Western black-legged tick is the type of tick responsible for most cases of Lyme disease in California. It’s important to find and remove ticks as quickly as possible to avoid transmission of Lyme disease and other diseases.

Know how to remove ticks from your cat

Do not fall victim to any tick removal myths that you might hear. The best way to remove a tick once you’ve noticed it on your cat is to grasp it as close to the skin as possible with a pair of tweezers, then pull out gently, using consistent pressure. The tick will eventually let go.

Dispose of the tick by placing it in a rubbing alcohol solution or simply flushing it down the toilet. Remember to wash your hands, the tweezers, and the wound site after the process.

Pay attention to signs of tick-borne illness

Ticks can spread a wide variety of illnesses. It’s most common for these illnesses to transmit after the tick has been attached to your cat for at least 24 hours, but it can take weeks or even months for the symptoms to start showing up. That means you should always be using flea and tick prevention medication and looking out for these signs.

Even if you haven’t noticed any ticks on your cat recently, it’s still a good idea to pay attention to any signs of tick-borne illness, like lethargy, loss of appetite, and rashes. In this case, contact a Sacramento veterinarian for a virtual vet appointment to get more help.

Staying safe

Cats and dogs can both be the victims of tick bites in Sacramento, and as a responsible cat owner, it’s up to you to help your cat stay safe. From helping your cat with effective flea and tick medication to following up with a veterinarian if your cat is experiencing symptoms, you can keep your cat safe with these general tips.