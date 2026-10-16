UNITED STATES—I recently visited a restaurant months ago, where I had the best culinary experience I can recall in years, not to mention the most delicious food one can imagine. It was a unique steakhouse, where various cuts of meat are brought to your table and carved specifically for your liking. You get what you want and if it’s something you don’t want you don’t have to take it.

The first time I went it was an experience, and the food was a bit overwhelming, but I enjoyed every single bit of it. So, in the past week, I visited this establishment again, and the food was probably better on the second go around than the first, primarily because I was able to enjoy it with little to no pressure.

There was just one major problem: the SERVICE. I have to pose the question to America, what do you do when you visit an establishment with great food, but the service is horrid? It leaves a bad taste in my mouth. I had a similar experience at a restaurant I visited for the first time while celebrating a family member’s birthday. Food was out of this world; great tasting, decent portion sizes, but the service sucked so bad, the initial tip I wanted to leave was lessened.

You can’t deliver sh***y service with great food and expect customers to keep coming back. My first issue was we had to wait nearly 20 mins to be seated after making reservations in advance. Isn’t that the purpose of a reservation: it prevents you from having to wait to be seated. Then upon getting seated, we don’t get immediately introduced to our waiter/server. It was like a the quickest “hi” and “bye” I could ever imagine. Then it took them nearly 25 to 30 minutes to even come to the table to offer us drinks.

I mean who goes out to eat and they don’t want something to drink! Even if it’s not a flashy cocktail or soda, I would at least like to have water. Guess what? We didn’t even have water; we had to ask for it. With that said, I was hoping the waiter would be more attentive not so. Seemed one of the managers was more attentive at assuring we had the things we needed, which I appreciated, but it still annoyed me.

He specifically asked us what cuts of meat we wanted and assured those things were brought to the table for us at our discretion. I wanted to feel as if I was wanted, and this was a time I did not feel that at all at this establishment. Had the service been delivered as I received in the past, without a doubt there would be no complaint, hell I would have probably doubled my tip, even though I was already being generous considering the lackluster service received.

I am planning to visit the establishment again, but I made it clear to myself, if the service is lackluster on my upcoming visit, there is no other opportunity to get my business back. One time might be a fluke, but more than once that is no coincidence and proves I need to take my business to a place that will appreciate my money, no matter how delicious, delicate, whimsical and tasty the food happens to be.

Written By Jason Jones