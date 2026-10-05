SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a Bayview District homicide that transpired on Thursday, October 1. The SFPD reported at approximately 5:11 p.m., officers responded to the 1100 block of Thomas Ave. about a shooting.

Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male who was suffering injuries from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid, and paramedics arrived on scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The name and age of the victim has not been disclosed publicly.

The San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail responded to the scene and is leading the investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning the text message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.