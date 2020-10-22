UNITED STATES—Football is without a doubt the most popular sport in the world and along with fans loving the sport itself, betting is a huge part of how many fans enjoyed football with it coming hand-in-hand with major events since the sport began. Events such as the Premier League and the World Cup generate hundreds of millions of pounds in betting alone, with professional bettors getting in on the action as well as fans who just want to increase their experience at the game, there is something for everyone.

If you aren’t an avid better then there are a few things you should know to help your chances of winning big, you can’t just rely on your luck. So here’s how to become a winner with the help of a few football betting tips and some help understanding the lingo you might come across.

Betting Terms

Betting is a great way to have a bit of fun when you want to enjoy a sports event just that little bit more, but if you’re looking to make some real money you need to know the sport inside out including all the betting times he may come across. When it comes to football it’s good to have a bit of background knowledge such as nine which team has previously one and if the two teams played against each other before that if you’re not the biggest fan lots of betting sites other tips and guides to help you out.

Let’s take a look at the most common betting terms he will come across when placing a wager on a football match.

Half term/full-time betting . In this type of bet You are to select the result at both half-time and full-time meaning the score at half-time and then the score at the end of the game. In order to win your bet both predictions must be correct.

BTTS Bets. This refers to placing a bet that both teams will score in the game – “Both teams to score” – this is one of the most popular types of bet for football and other low scoring games and are so common that you can place special bbts bets here, there and everywhere.

Double chance betting. This type of bet Can give you a better chance of being successful as you are effectively placing a wager onto outcomes. You can predict that a team will win or draw the game or if they will lose or draw the game, this allows you to have a better chance of winning, but of course your prediction must match the outcome to win.

Outright betting. This type of pet applies to tournaments such as the World Cup or the Premier League, unlike normal bits where the outcome of the single game will decide whether you win or lose, this bet depends on the outcome of the tournament as a whole.

Keep A Budget

Betting can come under scrutiny as it can easily get out of hand and cause financial issues with those taking part, but it is meant to be a fan sort of entertainment so in order to keep it that way a budget is a great way to make sure you are not spending beyond your means. A good thing to keep in mind or betting is to ensure that the money you are spending is a sum that you are willing to lose as it is best to keep in mind the worst outcome as opposed to the best.