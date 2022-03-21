UNITED STATES—The world is full of wondrous places to visit and explore. But there are specific areas every digital nomad should prioritize visiting. If you’re new to the traveling world, you might not know where to start your adventure. Here are a few of the best cities every digital nomad needs to visit.

What Makes an Ideal Location for Digital Nomads?

Despite all the locations in the world, digital nomads typically prefer locations that offer specific commodities. In a way, you’re trying to have that home away from home. Commodities are what you can consider as the way of life for digital nomads. Things such as affordable housing, appealing infrastructure, easy-to-access stores, cafes and lucrative communities.

Another thing you need to look out for if you’re currently pursuing your career is a reputable college in the area. Digital nomads are more than people who simply work remotely. They also participate in college as well. And since your budget will be somewhat strict when you first get to your destination, you’re going to need an easy way to pay for your education. You could take out a student loan from a private lender. A private lender is ideal for people who are looking for a quick way to finance something. This is because their reduced interests take away the stress of managing your debt payments. Now that you know what to look for in a city, it’s time to get into the best ones for ever digital nomad.

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Chiang Mai is a popular destination among digital nomads. It’s located in the northern mountainous regions of Thailand, and combines the qualities of culture and nature into one breathtaking area. Chiang Mai is best known for its comfortability, low cost of living and exquisite cuisine. The only thing you need to look out for is the poor air quality during the summer months.

Bali

There are two destinations in Bali that are perfect to go to: Canggu and Ubud. Canggu is a relaxing area where many expats come to. It’s also become one of the most well-known places for digital nomads to settle down. In fact, the communities within this lifestyle are incredibly rich, so there’s almost no shortage of people to interact with and events you can participate in. Scenic cafes and beaches to stroll around in make this an ideal spot for nomads who like to take it easy.

Ubud, while not necessarily a city, is a town located in Bali’s uplands. It’s a little similar to Chiang Mai as it’s very traditional. You’re constantly surrounded by nature and yoga is the cultural norm, so if you’re into the Bohemian lifestyle, Ubud might be more up your alley than Canggu. However, because the area is further away from the city, you might not have the best internet at times.

Lisbon, Portugal

Portugal is a city many people aspire to visit. Lisbon in particular is one of the most popular cities in the world and an excellent gathering spot for digital nomads. But unlike the previous three locations, it’s also the most expensive on this list. If you find that you have trouble dealing with work stress already adding in a high cost of living is something to consider. Despite the price increase, however, Lisbon’s cost of living is relatively low with so many things to do after work. The weather is beautiful with only the end-of-the-year months being the ones with the most rain. What you do have to pay attention to though is that not every cafe is work-friendly.