UNITED STATES—An eRig, or an electronic dab rig, is a tabletop vaporizer designed for concentrates. It features a ceramic nail that heats oil, wax, or shatter to produce steam with the push of a button.

Most eRigs are powered by atomizers, which can vary. Besides, there are so many options that it can be overwhelming to know where to start looking. But don’t worry; below are seven pro tips on buying the best electronic dab rigs in 2022.

Consider Your Budget

Before you search for deals on new electronic dab rigs, do some homework and decide your budget. Take stock of your current budget and figure out how much extra money you can spend on a new electronic dab rig or upgrade. Then make a deal with yourself not to spend more than that amount. Doing this will be too tempting when you start looking at all those fantastic deals!

Check For Brand Reliability

Brand reliability plays a significant role in your eRigs. It’s crucial to choose a brand that has been around for at least a few years and is known for its quality products. You can do this by checking out the reviews on their website or other stores.

If you don’t have time to check out reviews, it may be best to choose a brand that has been around for at least five years or more. It will give you peace of mind knowing that they’ve done their research and they have an established reputation in the market.

Look For A Warranty

While the warranty might not seem like a big deal, it’s imperative. If you have an electronic dab rig without it, you could spend hundreds of dollars replacing parts that the manufacturer should have covered.

To ensure that your electric rig is protected for years to come, you should look for one that has at least a two-year warranty on all parts and labor. It will cover any problems that may occur during regular use of your device, as well as any defects in materials or manufacturing.

Consider The Weight And Portability

If you’re into vaping, one of the best ways to get a clean hit is with an electronic dab rig. These bad boys use electricity to heat your concentrate, creating a smooth and tasty vapor cloud. It doesn’t matter if you use wax or oil pen; eRig does fine.

If you’re going on a road trip, you’ll want something easy to pack up and take. If you plan to score an electronic dab rig in 2022, it’s essential to factor in weight and portability when making your decision.

Check Reviews

If a vendor has no reviews, it’s likely because their products are new to the market. In this case, you should still be able to find lots of information about their brand and products on their website. Many manufacturers will include testimonials directly on product pages so take a look around the site. If they have any social media presence, that’s also a great place to look for customer reviews.

Look For The Right Size

To choose between a portable and a desktop, ask yourself what your intended use is. How much ground do you plan to cover? Do you need to take it on the road, or are you okay with sitting at home? If you’re looking to take your vaporizer out and about, make sure it’ll fit into your pocket or bag easily. Just know that the smaller vapes tend to have fewer features like temperature settings.

If portability isn’t an issue, then a more effective vape may be better for you as they often have more power and extra heating chambers for aromatherapy herbs or concentrates.

Don’t Forget The Accessories

When you buy an electronic dab rig, get the accessories that can help you enjoy it. The best example of this is a torch. A torch is a handheld device to heat your electric dab rig’s nail. When the rig heats up, it makes smoke, and then you pull in the smoke from your mouthpiece.

A good torch will let you get your nail nice and hot without burning it or making it too cold for smoking. And when it is too hot for smoking, a good torch will cool down before you’re ready to smoke again.

Conclusion

The electronic dab rig that you buy must be something of good quality, so you will be able to enjoy your vaping sessions for a long time. Whether you are a first-time buyer or simply looking for the best dab rig in the market, you must know what you want in an eRig before placing an order for one. The tips mentioned above will help you make the right choice.