BEVERLY HILLS—On February 17, multiple news accounts indicated that NBA great, Jaylen Brown who plays as shooting guard and small forward for the Boston Celtics has challenged the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) over some permitting issues.



Reports indicate that Jaylen Brown had a 741 Brand event planned for Saturday, February 14, at the Trousdale Estate located at 410 Trousdale Place in Beverly Hills. BHPD reportedly shut down the event due to Brown not having the proper permitting.



The BHPD statement is as follows:



“On Saturday, February 14, the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) responded to an event taking place at a private residence in the Trousdale neighborhood of the city. An event permit has been applied for and denied by the city due to previous violations associated with events at the address.”



Brown issued a statement as well, rebutting the statement and the actions of BHPD, claiming it was all not true, and indicated that he felt targeted.



“That was not true. We didn’t need a permit because the owner of the house, that was his space. We were family friends. He opened-up the festivities to us, so we didn’t have to. We never applied for one. Id didn’t have to pay for the house or anything. They just opened it up. I had to pay for the build-out [transformation of the event] but it was hundreds of thousands of dollars wasted for an event that was supposed to be positive.”



Reports indicate that Brown claimed that the shutdown of his 741 brand event resulted in approximately $300,000 loss in potential investments.



According to the City of Beverly Hills website, there is permitting required to use trucks to haul items into the Trousdale estate.



“In 2015, the City of Beverly Hills adopted Ordinance 15-O-2683 to regulate construction parking and heavy trucks traveling to/from construction sites within the Trousdale Estates. The Trousdale measures are applicable to any construction project that requires a City of Beverly Hills permit. Heavy vehicles must be certified and must also obtain hauling approval before traveling to jobsites in the Trousdale Estates.”



The ordinance was updated in 2025-2026. It mostly covers construction materials but does include what kind of trailers could be used to bring materials into the estate. The complete list may be found here. Beverly Hills Certified Truck List 12.01.2025 (1)_202512011520185828



To be clear, as Jaylen Brown stated, the owner of the property may not have charged him a dime to occupy the premises for the event to expand his brand. Brown indicated at one time, that, He’s too smart to try to occupy a building without a permit.



An anonymous assistant general manager of the NBA spoke of Jaylen Brown during the 2016 NBA draft saying, Brown was “Too smart to be an NBA player.” It looks like an insult to the NBA player’s intelligence. It wasn’t the homeowner that required the permit.



The city of Beverly Hills does require a permit which reports indicate were denied.