HOLLYWOOD—After nearly 3 months, a winner for the 28th season of “Big Brother” has officially been crowned. Yes, “Big Brother 28” crowned its champion on Thursday, October 1. Why do we have our final three of Devens, Drew and Taylor in the house for nearly a week with nothing to do? I could not tell you, and it makes no sense as the feeds are dead, and I mean virtually nothing is happening. They could have wrapped up the season on Sunday considering both parts 1 and 2 of the final HOH were played on Thursday and early Friday morning last week.

We are just waiting for part 3 which will not unfold until Thursday’s finale. So that’s basically 5 days where the players BS one another because our two competitors: Taylor and Devens have no intention of taking one another. Yes, it was a stunning surprise with Taylor winning Part 1 of the final HOH which was endurance.

Oh, it shocked not just Devens and Drew, but the BB fandom because no one expected it. So Drew, what was that about you needing Dee to NOT be in the final 3? Yeah, you might be regretting that decision to evict her because you just boxed yourself into a situation where you have no major moves on your resume.

Oh, trust me, I’ll be doing the analysis that fans have been debating for the past few days. So with Taylor securing her spot in Part 3 of the HOH competition, part 2 was a battle against Devens and Drew, with Devens getting the win. So Drew has no chance of making that big move he teased of cutting Devens in the final 3, that is going to be an issue of concern for the jury if you ask me.

That means if Taylor wins Part 3 and cuts Devens that is the massive move of the season, but is it enough to yield her the victory? That is a bit dicey and it all comes down to Melody if we’re being honest. She was super close to Drew, but his game frustrated her in ways that many are not willing to acknowledge. I have a strong feeling that Drew could not just defeat Taylor in a final two which he’s guaranteed at this point, but he could potentially defeat Devens also. Honestly, he should have pushed the anti-icon sentiment towards Barrett, Melody, Lala and Yash, while they were in the house.

My biggest gripe with BB is that we have a 90-minute finale where the episode has to showcase part 1 and part 2 of the final part HOH, we have the jury roundtable, we have part 3, the final eviction, the interview with Julie Chen-Moonves, jury questioning, voting by the jurors, pre-jurors and the season overview, the jury votes read, the winner revealed and America’s Favorite Player. Yeah, I can already see it know the pacing is going to be rushed and I don’t like that one bit.

Taylor has been studying intently for days, while Devens was confused about the final 3 HOH thinking the last part was a crapshoot. Thanks Drew, superfan my ass. The time for questions about the jury members favorite moments ended in BB19. Now if they did that this year, you would absolutely have to question producers and what they’re up to. So let’s hope that is not the case.

So for about 9 seasons, its become a mental competition about jury members and specifically stats that relate to their game and the season. Devens didn’t seem to know that for more than 4 days, and has just recently started to study. Hmm, Diary Room seems to be giving hints, which I don’t love, but we shall see. Devens was solid on taking Drew most of the week, but a last minute by Taylor got in Devens head. Could he really lose against Drew? I don’t think so, but Taylor used Devens logic on her and flipped it on him.

The log competition for the first part HOH including the contestants get shocked, wet and not sure when the log would switch directions. Drew only lasted 15 minutes in this challenge. Taylor couldn’t believe it that she was victorious in round 1 that lasted 50 minutes. The second part HOH was Shakespeare theme that involved a slingshot, and the Devens and Drew having to utilize a slingshot to eliminating players who do not adhere to the question.

This competition is way too physical if you want me to be honest. Drew won the first round, but Devens was having back issues that was impacting his slingshot. Devens came back winning 3 consecutive rounds against Drew punching his ticket to part 3 of the final HOH. Drew realized him not winning makes it very difficult for him to have a major move on his resume. I will admit the only thing I was anticipating for this finale was the Jury Roundtable and Part 3 of the final HOH.

Previous Jury Roundtables have been quite disappointing. The only one I can recall in the last 10 years that was interesting was BB19 and we all know how that season ended. Making things more enticing was the fact that BB26 winner Chelsie Baham was hosting. Should be interesting considering Angela played with Chelsie! So the Jury Roundtable kicked off with Dee’s arrival that had everyone shocked. Dee explained that Taylor won and everyone was shocked, and Drew won POV and didn’t vote out Devens. Melody made it clear as well as the jury that Drew made a mistake not taking out Devens.

Angela pointed out well-rounded moves, big moves and victories. Major points were made about Taylor’s social and strategy, but they were concerned about her constantly being on the block as not a threatening player. Drew’s game of playing the middle annoyed a lot of people, but they gave him props for constantly being in all the conversations.

Seems Drew biggest issue will be having to own the move(s) that he made on his own without the icons. Devens was getting major props for his gameplay, and Barrett talked about how the advantages that Devens had versus Drew and Taylor not having the ability to play the game with advantages. Barrett barked back with Dee’s claim they had a bigger target on their back.

The Jury Roundtable was a bit lackluster for me. I wanted more and I don’t think Dee had as much sway as she had hoped with Lala, Melody and Barrett especially. We are moving at a super fast pace, we’re already 30 minutes in and we have arrived at Part 3 of the Final HOH, it was not the crapshoot Drew expected, it was stats about the jurors, and you have to determine which statement is FALSE. Taylor choked on 2 of those questions, and it secured Devens the victory with 5 correct answers to Taylor’s 3.

So the question is rather Devens will cut Drew or will he take Taylor? Yeah, this is Devens game to lose. I don’t see how he loses unless the jury is anti-icon sentiment, meaning Lala, Melody, Barrett and Yash. Drew and Taylor pleaded their case to Devens, where Julie Chen-Moonves talked about Taylor’s pitch to Devens last minute, and it seems like from Taylor’s pitch Devens is cutting Taylor. Devens looks very emotional, oh, this is worrisome.

I cannot believe Devens cut Drew and took Taylor. That was a brutal cut for Drew who went out in tears. I swear I’m super sorry, but I felt for Drew in that moment; it was a gut punch to the stomach. That was a crucial cut in was vicious and it hurt like hell. Drew realized his loyalty to Devens bit him in the butt. I do believe Drew is in complete denial right now because his emotions are there.

Taylor’s move to get Devens to cut Drew was genius. I cannot believe she pulled that off. Time to see the jury’s response to juror 7, and the final victor, and Yash was right, now the question is how the jury will react to finding out that Devens won the final HOH and cut Drew. Barrett called out the Drew’s loyalty. Time for the Q/A with the first question posed to Taylor from Lala about her biggest challenge and how she overcame it. It was a solid response, but Dee posed the question to Devens about addressing rather coming into the game as a icon gave him advantages in the game. Devens rambled a bit too long.

Barrett posed to Taylor her biggest influential move and she talked about that vote flip with Lyric, which was not true, and the jury clocked it (Angela and Melody in particular). Melody posed the question to Devens about his influence over Drew and how his loyalty pulled him to the end. Taylor was very nervous while speaking, and her argument against Devens was not strong. Yash posed a question to Devens about pivoting his game multiple times.

Drew posed his final question to Devens and damn he actually gave Taylor the credit for convincing him to take out Drew. I have to call a spade when I see a spade, Taylor’s response to those questions were not great, and Devens rambled, but he argued his points much stronger. Before the jury cast their votes, Taylor and Devens delivered their final pleas, and I loved Taylor’s final plea. Devens final speech was quite strong and his emotion showed, but he rambled on again, and Julie had to cut him off.

I wasn’t sure about Lala’s vote, but I was certain of Angela’s vote, as well as Dee’s vote, and the audience got to see Barrett’s key go in for Devens. I think Devens might have a 6-1 victory here. He played hard you have to give it to him, it might be 7-0 to be honest. I honestly don’t even think we need the return of the prejurors, oh, this is amazing Jason is coming out as his alter ego Salina Estitties. The jury was stunned to learn that Jason is from the infamous “RuPual’s Drag Race.” Dee was stunned by that revelation.

We had a Rome and Lyric announcement that their romance is still going strong. Wow, that was a big shock, but it wasn’t. Julie revealed that Devens took the $10k from the Pharoah’s Curse. They could’ve kept that pre-juror segment. Julie revealed the votes and it was Devens claiming his first reality competition victory after 2 “Survivor” loses he gets a well-deserved victory by a 6-1 vote. Seeing Devens embrace his family who were in tears was amazing to witness and tugged at my heart.

I was happy for Devens, now who wins America’s Favorite Player? I hate to say it, but I’m hoping Drew. He deserves it after that brutal cut. The top 3 vote getters were Drew, Devens and Yash, with 30 percent of the vote was Devens. Wow, he won the game and AFP, only second player to ever do that behind Taylor Hale.

I think Drew should have won AFP. So BB is going to get 2 more seasons BB29 and BB30. I’m totally thinking BB30 will be all-stars 3. I got say as much as I love BB, I’m glad this season is over, and next season, I gotta see all newbies. I don’t want to see returning players unless its ALL RETURNING PLAYERS Alison Grodner and Rich Meehan!