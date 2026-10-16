MALIBU—On October 15, at approximately 12:00 a small brush fire was reported at Lost Hills and Agoura Freeway with no immediate threat to Malibu. By 5:00 p.m., a wildfire was reported near 427 Encinal Canyon Road and Mulholland Highway prompting mandatory evacuations in the area. The wildfire is now referred to as The Bryson Fire.

The Citizen App reported flames visible from the Santa Monica Mountains behind Camp Kilpatrick. Mandatory evacuations and power shutoffs were announced within an hour of the onset of the fire.

The blazes began north of Encino Canyon Road threatening the Los Angeles County Juvenile Detention facility located at 433 S. Encinal Canyon Rd. in Malibu. Camp Fred Miller and Malibu Country Club are nearby.

On October 15, by 8:30 p.m., over 100 acres had been consumed by fire. The Los Angeles County Fire Watch Duty updated information verified by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) that 200 acres were consumed by 9:30 p.m. The opening of the following shelters for evacuees.

Agoura High School, 28545 W. Drive Avenue in Agoura Hills, CA. 91301has been opened by the American Red Cross for those seeking shelter. For assistance /To Call the Red Cross 1-800-733-2767.

Agoura Animal Care Shelter, 29525 Agoura Boulevard, Agoura, CA. 91301 is open and ready for you to bring pets needing shelter.

Pierce Equestrian Center, 6201 Winnetka Avenue in Woodland Hills is open to shelter large pets and horses.

Reports indicate that the Campus Vernon Kirkpatrick has been evacuated.

Road closures include Decker Road and Encinal Canyon Road, Kanon Road and Mulholland Highway, Mullholland Highway, and Westlake Boulevard.

Malibu Boys and Girls Club is closed today.

The City of Malibu canceled its waste collection/recycling event scheduled for Saturday, October 17th.