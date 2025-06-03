WASHINGTON DC—On June 2, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) announced that the Committee of the Citizens for California Rep. Maxine Waters (D-43rd District) will be fined $68,000.



Disbursements must be reported to the FEC. During the 2020 Calendar year the Committee acknowledged that they did have $262,391 in receipts and $256,164 in disbursements.



The full text of the signed Conciliation Agreement between the FEC and the committee; The Citizens of Maxine Waters may be found here.



The violation was first discovered in a probe by Open Secrets. The FEC investigation found that the Citizens for Maxine Waters campaign underreported the acceptance of donations and spending.



The committee accepted excessive campaign donations exceeding the legal limit and made cash disbursements over $100.



Water’s committee acknowledged that they and David Gould in his official capacity “knowingly accepted excessive contributions and by made prohibited cash disbursements.”



The Waters campaign has agreed to pay the fine without hesitation to avoid court proceedings. They must also send the campaign treasurer to an approved FEC training program to learn campaign finance laws.



In the above-signed agreement, the campaign alleged that the misrepresentation of funds was not intentional and was rather, “informal,” way.



The Waters campaign finances have been under scrutiny in the past and were accused of ethics violations. Rep. Waters has served as a Congresswoman since 1991. Waters at 86 years of age and ranks the 9th most senior member of Congress by seniority in time served.



FEC updates are public information. U.S. citizens may request/sign up to have regular FEC updates emailed to them.