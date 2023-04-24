CARLTON WOODS, TX—Lilia Vu won the Chevron Championship on Sunday, April 24 after a playoff. The two golfers from the Greater Los Angeles area faced off in the playoff. Vu from Fountain Valley and Angel Yu of Monterey Park both finished on scores of -10.

Vu’s first win on the LPGA tour came at the start of this season at the Honda LPGA in Thailand this February. Yin just achieved her fourth top 10 in a major championship despite being 172 in world rankings.

The door opened for Vu on the first playoff hole. Yin found the water with her second shot on 18. Vu’s approach overshot the green, but she was able to get up and down to make birdie and win the tournament on the par 5 hole.

Florida native Nelly Korda made eagle on the same hole to occupy third place alone with a final score of -9.

“Vu won and the $765,000 winner’s share of the $5,100,000 purse,” Golf News Net stated on its website.

Next up in the majors is the U.S. Open. The oldest of the five majors. The tournament will be held in Pebble Beach, California from June 6 thru June 9. The tournament was won by current world #4 Australian golfer Minjee Lee.