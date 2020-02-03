MIAMI, FL—Trailing in the fourth quarter, the Kansas City Chiefs scored 21 unanswered points to capture Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers, 31-20 on Sunday, February 2. It’s KC’s second Super Bowl victory, the first for Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid and Super Bowl MVP Quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“We never lost faith, found a way to get it done late,” said Mahomes. At the tender age of 24, Mahomes becomes the youngest QB to ever win a Super Bowl and MVP. Despite throwing two second half interceptions, he finished strong going 26 of 42 passes for a total of 286 yards. It has been 50 years since Kansas City’s last Super Bowl victory, which transpired during Super Bowl IV.

The Niners final drive was fruitless, as SF Quarterback Jimmy Garroppolo was sacked on their final play. A 38-yard TD run courtesey of Damien Williams proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

The Chiefs 21-point onslaught took little over five minutes. San Francisco jumped out to a 20-10 lead in the third quarter. With 2:44 left in Super Bowl LIV, Mahomes threw a 5-yard screen pass to Damien Williams for the go ahead score. Red and yellow confetti fell down on Hard Rock Stadium, an incredible conclusion to the NFL’s 100th season.