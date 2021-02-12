SAN FRANCISCO—Jesai Andrews, 12, was skateboarding down Ingerson Avenue in Bayview when he was fatally struck by a vehicle on Wednesday, February 10, around 10:11 a.m. the San Francisco Police Department reported.

When officers appeared at the scene of the collision the boy was suffering life-threatening injuries and he later died at the scene of the crash. The incident is still under investigation as to whether the driver was responsible and if the driver was impaired at the time of the crash.

Police Chief Bill Scott indicated that “It doesn’t look like there was criminal culpability on behalf of the driver,” the SF Examiner first reported.

Officers Robert Rueca, a spokesman for the SFPD indicated the driver was cooperating as authorities continued their investigation.