Citizens Warned Against Fake Door-to-Door Visitors (KEEP PENDING DUPLICATE)

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) warns citizens against people going door-to-door under the false pretenses of conducting inspections or searches.

People are supposedly approaching citizen’s homes claiming to be employees of the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) or Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and requesting entry. Neither of these organizations has personnel operating residential inspections.

The SFPD does not specify the intentions of these fraudulent requests. If someone claiming to be one of their employees approaches your residence, the SFPD suggests you don’t let them in and call 911.

The SFDPH will be conducting inspections in SRO hotels and have notified building owners and managers ahead of time. Upon asking for entry, SFDPH employees will be able to validate their identity with either an employee ID, Health Inspector Badge, or City Disaster Service Worker ID.

The SFDPH will ensure tenants were informed ahead of time that they would be enforcing the Health Order. Under this order, they will be cleaning and disinfecting daily, and maintaining a cleaning log.

City Disaster Service Workers and volunteers placing flyers around the city have City identification and will not ask for entrance.

Other than employees tending to the SRO buildings, citizens are advised against allowing people who claim to be city or health employees into their homes. Instead, call and inform the dispatcher of the suspect’s description.

