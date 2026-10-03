UNITED STATES—I cannot wait till November 4. Why? I am so over these got damn political ads. I cannot watch TV without seeing the same again almost 20 times in a given day. As an American it is exhausting, super exhausting. However, its not just the ads that are annoying, its the intent of the ads, in particular the negative ones. I have seen so many negative ads in the past 6 months I’m fuming.

Why? Those ads fueling hatred and this negative attitude, makes me want to vote against the opposition that much more. I’ve always said, if you ever vote for a candidate because of a negative attitude, you’re an idiot to me. You need to do your homework as a voter, and do your research and figure out which candidate best suits your needs. That is what I think about when I vote.

There are those people out there who vote without doing their homework and that is never a good thing. You are voting blindly and you could be voting for a candidate that provides no benefits to you and you are relying from information from outside sources that may not have your best interest. An ad should not sell you on a political ad. A lot of candidates use funds to sell the public a false narrative.

There is that belief if you see the same thing over and over again its going to impact you in some sort of way. At this point, I have stopped watching broadcast TV because I’m tired of the endless ads. Hell, they’ve become even more potent on some of the Cable networks as well. So here is a piece of advice, research the candidates.

Go their websites, see what the candidate is all about. What have they voted against, what have they voted for. Are they in support or against policies that help or hurt you? These are things that should be a major consideration in who you vote for and who you do not vote for. I keep telling people time and time again local politics have a bigger impact on your life than you may suspect.

Once a bit of homework is actually done, you realize someone who you thought might be the candidate of choice for you, is not the case. Find out your candidates voting records to see if it aligns with what you need from the candidate you place into office. Remember you’re not just placing someone into office for a few months.

You’re putting someone into office for 2 years, 4 years or 6 years at most if you’re voting for a United States senator. Think America, realize not only WHO you’re voting for, but what you’re voting for. The results can be devastating.

Written By Jason Jones