HOLLYWOOD—Ocean City, Maryland, traded the usual soundtrack of a beach getaway for country music when Country Calling returned October 2 and 3. Set at the Ocean City Inlet, the festival paired a major country lineup with a coastal setting, offering a different backdrop from the arenas and amphitheaters often associated with large touring shows.

One important change to the advertised lineup involved Travis Tritt. The singer canceled his scheduled Country Calling appearance while recovering from pneumonia and did not perform at the festival. His team announced that his recovery prevented him from taking the stage. While disappointing news for fans, the cancellation underscored the importance of allowing an artist time to recover before returning to live performances.

The advertised lineup included Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert, Dierks Bentley and Rascal Flatts, alongside Mitchell Tenpenny, Russell Dickerson, Brothers Osborne and other country acts. Bringing those names together gave the event broad appeal, with opportunities for listeners to follow established favorites and explore artists outside their usual playlists.

According to festival organizers, Country Calling featured more than 25 artists across three stages, with two on the beach and one along the boardwalk. That layout made Ocean City’s surroundings central to the event’s identity. Rather than serving simply as an address on a ticket, the waterfront became part of the festival’s appeal.

A lineup of this size also invites a broader look at country music’s range. The genre accommodates different voices, musical approaches and generations of listeners. A festival can place those differences beside one another, allowing an audience to experience several interpretations of country music within the same weekend.

Wilson, Stapleton and Lambert were prominent names on the bill, while the inclusion of Rascal Flatts and Bentley added further interest for fans with different favorites. Mitchell Tenpenny’s place on the schedule offered another reason to look beyond the headline names. The strength of a festival often lies in the full program, including the artists who give audiences a reason to arrive earlier.

That variety makes the festival format appealing: listeners can build their own experience around favorite performers while leaving room for something new.

For performers, a festival appearance presents a distinctive opportunity. Some listeners may have bought tickets specifically to see them; others may be encountering their music for the first time. That mix makes the format valuable for discovery. A set can introduce an artist to someone who later seeks out a recording, follows a tour or purchases a concert ticket.

For audiences, the appeal extends beyond hearing familiar songs. A festival encourages listeners to make choices, compare styles and discover unexpected favorites. There is room for nostalgia alongside curiosity. An established act may bring back memories, while another name on the schedule can prompt a listener to pay closer attention to something new.

Country Calling also incorporated Ocean City’s boardwalk into the experience. Official festival information highlighted local food vendors and participating boardwalk businesses within the event footprint, including restaurants, bars and shops. Jolly Roger at the Pier was also included within the grounds, adding another element to explore between performances.

Those features distinguish a destination festival from a conventional concert. The setting offers activities beyond the stages, while the music gives visitors a reason to gather there. For an entertainment event, that relationship can be valuable: the destination becomes part of the memory, and the festival becomes another way to experience the destination.

Still, the music remains the central attraction. A recognizable location helps establish an event’s character, but the lineup gives country fans their strongest reason to attend. Country Calling’s combination of headline artists and a wider supporting bill offered several entry points for listeners, rather than relying on a single performer to define the weekend.

Tritt’s absence provided a reminder that an announced lineup can change. Festivals bring together many touring schedules, and illness can interrupt even carefully arranged plans. Clear updates matter when audiences are deciding which artists they hope to see. In this case, distinguishing his scheduled appearance from an actual performance is essential to an accurate account of the event.

The larger appeal of Country Calling is easy to understand. It brings country music into a setting where the beach, boardwalk and entertainment share the spotlight. For fans considering the format, the attraction is the chance to experience a range of artists during one event, with the coastal surroundings adding a sense of occasion.

Country music has always made room for stories, memories and connections. A festival offers another place for those connections to develop, whether through a longtime favorite or an artist newly discovered. Country Calling brought that idea to Ocean City with a lineup designed to reach across different corners of the genre. Until another

Rose’s Scoop, keep enjoying the music and discovering the artists who make it memorable. Until another Rose’s Scoop.