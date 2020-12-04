Couple Arrested In Hawaii For Spreading COVID (DUPLICATE)

SAN FRANCISCO—The Kauai authorities in Hawaii indicated in a press statement that they arrested a couple after they flew home from San Francisco, knowing they were sick with COVID-19 on Sunday, November 29.

Wesley Moribe, 41, and Courtney Peterson, 46, planned to travel to Hawaii from their home in San Francisco. According to reports, the couple traveled with a 4-year-old child.

According to police, both the adults tested positive for COVID-19 and were told by the San Francisco Quarantine Station to not board their United Airlines flight. The couple refused, did not isolate themselves, and boarded their plane to Hawaii.

After landing in Hawaii, the Kauai Police Department indicated they arrested the couple at the Lihu Airport. Authorities noted the couple was charged with reckless endangerment and their bail was set at $1,000 each.

The Kauai Department of Health said in a statement that both adults are “in isolation, and close contacts are being identified, directed to quarantine, and offered testing.”

According to the statement, the governor of Hawaii directed travelers to “return to a mandatory 14-day quarantine. This rule goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on December 2 and would apply to all incoming travelers, including mainland, inter-island, and visitors.”

The Child Protective Services division of the state Department of Human Services was informed about the child and released the child into the care of relatives.

If the couple is convicted as charged, they could face one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

