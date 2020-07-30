Couple Loses All Of Their Savings (REWRITE)

SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, July 21, a senior couple’s life savings were stolen from their house in the Crocker Amazon neighborhood to ABC7 SF first reported.

Simon Zhong, one of the three children of the couple told ABC7 “his parents grew up poor in China, borrowed the money to move to the U.S to build their life. Since then, they have lived and worked in the State for more than 35 years. His father is a retired license contractor, and his mother is a housekeeper. They both work hard every single day and save money for their children’s education and wedding.”

The incident occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m., when two African American men “used a crowbar to pry open a back door and enter the couple’s house.” Their entire life savings were gone in less than 15 minutes.

Per Zhong’s “Recovering From The Unexpected” GoFundMe page, the stolen items include all of the cash that was meant for the couple’s retirement funds, passports, birth certificates, naturalization documents, and jewelry that was meant to become wedding gifts for their children. On the same day, police officers reported to Zhong that the suspects burglarized another home in a nearby neighborhood two hours earlier.

Zhong set up the online fundraiser for people to support his parents through this loss and is asking anyone with information, to contact him or Ingleside Police Station. To contact Zhong or to make donations visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/recovering-from-the-unexpected-SF

