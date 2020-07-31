CONNECTICUT—According to the Connecticut State Department of Public Health, 90 people who received positive COVID-19 test results did not have the virus.

The department states that between June 15 and June 17 144 people got tested for the COVID-19 virus. However, a flaw in the testing system the state was using was uncovered on July 20th. Many of those that were falsely diagnosed were nursing home residents.

The state notified the FDA, DPH, and the manufacturer of the system, and the patients were immediately notified of the mistake.

The mistake was found when the lab collecting the data found inconsistencies in that data, said State Public Health Commissioner Deidre S. Gifford. She also stated that the necessary adjustments have been made to the testing systems so that future data remains accurate.

She also stated that all positive tests will be analyzed by multiple scientists in the laboratory and individuals may be retested if need be.