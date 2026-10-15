SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, October 14, the San Francisco Police Department announced that a recent operation led to the arrest of several people after a shooting at Dahlia Nightclub that involved 49ers player Keion White.

San Francisco police officers and partner public safety agencies arrested four suspects in cities around California and Georgia, while seizing multiple firearms and nearly 15 pounds of narcotics as part of an investigation into a shooting earlier this year that injured a San Francisco 49ers player, Chief Derrick Lew announced on Wednesday.

The SFPD reported that the arrests were conducted as part of operation “D-Line,” a months-long investigation involving over 50 search warrants and assistance from over 250 law enforcement personnel nationwide. Authorities obtained four no-bail arrest warrants for four suspects, which officers executed between October 7 and October 9.

The initial shooting occurred on February 9 inside a nightclub on the 1700 block of Mission Street, where officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the ankle. The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers with the SFPD’s Violence Reduction Team immediately began gathering evidence and following leads in the case with help from the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

Acting on an SFPD warrant in the shooting investigation, Atlanta Police Department officers on October 7 arrested Marquis Davis, 38, at his residence. During the arrest, officers recovered an illegal firearm, 820 grams of MDMA, 1,026 grams of methamphetamine, 979 grams of cocaine, and 3,842 grams of fentanyl.

On October 7, SFPD officers and deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office arrested Antoine Washington, 36, in Stockton on a warrant in the shooting investigation. Officers recovered a loaded firearm, over 120 oxycodone pills, and approximately $6,691 in currency.

Also on October 7, SFPD officers, with help from the Irvine Police Department, served a search warrant at the home of Curtis Green, 35, who was taken into custody on a warrant in the shooting case at his Irvine home without incident.

On October 9, the Los Angeles Police Department arrested Gregory Walker, 36, of Mountain House, in Southern California on an arrest warrant in the San Francisco shooting case.

Walker and Green were booked into San Francisco County Jail on October 12 on charges including assault with a firearm. The San Francisco Police Department and District Attorney’s Office are working with other jurisdictions to arrange for Davis and Washington to be brought to San Francisco.

The SFPD is continuing to investigate the February 9 shooting and is asking any additional witnesses or victims in the incident to come forward. Anyone with details should contact the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or Text-A-Tip to TIP411, beginning your message with “SFPD”.