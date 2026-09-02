HOLLYWOOD—On Wednesday, September 2, the cast for the 35th season of “Dancing With the Stars” was released on Good Morning America. Some of the cast members have already been released in the past few months. Notably the casting of both Maura Higgins from “The Traitors” season 4, and Ciara Miller also from “The Traitors” season 3 and from the reality series “Summer House.”

New celebrities hitting the dance floor also include: “The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air” star Tatyana Ali, “The Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron, celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis, actress Jenna Dewan (who is an actual dancer people), Paralympian gold medalist Ezra Frech, Olympian gold medalist Amber Glenn, from the music group Hanson, Taylor Hanson, the husband of former contest, Whitney Leavitt, Connor Leavitt will compete on the dance floor.

Other contestants for the season include reality star Sarah Jane Hader, “Savannah Bananas” baseball star Jackson Olson, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” star Guillermo Rodriguez, “Glee” alum and “Grey’s Anatomy” star Harry Shum Jr., and actress Julia Stiles from “Save the Last Dance” and comedian and podcaster Connor Wood.

The dancers competing this season include Jan Ravnik, Sharna Burgess, Alan Bersten, Val Chmerkovskiy, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Britt Stewart, Mark Ballas, Adele Zaikman, Brnadon Armstrong, Hailey Bills, Emma Slater, Witney Carson, Jenna Johnson, Ezra Sosa and Rylee Arnold.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are back as hosts for the show with Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough as judges. Man, I so miss Len Goodman. Derek is fine, but he’s not Len and he tries a bit too much to the point that he’s annoying.

The new season of “Dancing With the Stars” will kick off on Tuesday, September 15, with another episode on Wednesday, September 16 on ABC and Disney +. The premiere episode kicks off at 8 p.m. EST.

Written By LaDale Anderson