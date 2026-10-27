SAN FRANCISCO—Around 7:05 p.m. on October 1, officers from the San Francisco Police Department arrived at the intersection of France Avenue and Moscow Street after a hit-and-run traffic collision with a pedestrian. Officers identified the suspect as David Maldonado Sanabria, 29, who was arrested and taken to San Francisco County Jail for processing. On October 19, authorities learned the victim died from life-threatening injuries sustained in the collision, after which Sanabria was booked for second-degree murder in the fatal collision.

The investigators, with assistance from the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office determined Sanabria’s criminal history included prior DUI convictions. He remains in custody on multiple violations, including second-degree driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, causing a fatality, with conscious disregard for human life, a violation of Section 187(a) of the California Penal Code.

Charges include driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, causing a fatality, with reckless disregard for human life, violating Section 191.5(a) of the California Penal Code. Sanabria was arrested for three violations of the California Vehicle Code. These include fleeing the scene of a collision causing bodily injury under Section 2001(a), fleeing the scene of a fatal collision under Section 20001(b), and causing great bodily injury while driving a vehicle under the combined influence of drugs and alcohol, violating Section 23153(g). Sanabria violated probation under Section 1203.2(a) of the State Penal Code.

On October 1, officers arrived at the scene as the victim received medical treatment from paramedics from the San Francisco Fire Department. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Members of the Traffic Collision Investigation Unit arrived afterward and began the investigation. Investigators learned the suspect fled in a vehicle and obtained a photo of the vehicle’s license plate, which they gave to officers at the Real Time Investigation Center. Officers used real-time license plate readers to locate the vehicle.

Plainclothes officers located the vehicle about three miles from the collision and identified the suspect. After a DUI investigation, they arrested him on probable cause. The victim’s name has not been released. The SFPD’s TCIU is conducting the ongoing investigation. Anyone with details should call the SFPD at 1-415-575-4444 or text TIP411, starting the message with “SFPD.”