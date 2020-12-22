Deadly Shooting On Highway 101

SAN FRANCISCO— The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting that occurred on Highway 101 near the Cesar Chavez Street exit.

The California Highway Patrol says that the shooting happened on Monday, December 21, around 9:30 p.m., which left the driver of the black sedan dead and the passenger injured.

The authorities say they pronounced the driver dead shortly after they arrived at the scene and the passenger reportedly has non-life-threatening injuries.

All the southbound lanes were temporarily shut down but have since reopened.

The California Highway Patrol would not comment any further regarding this incident.

