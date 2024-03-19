SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, March 15, 2024, the San Francisco Police Department announced they arrested a suspect responsible for two homicides that occurred in 2022 and 2023.

The SFPD reported on October 18, 2022, at approximately 12:17 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation on the 900 block of Market Street. While traveling to the location, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds on the unit block of Turk Street. Officers provided aid and summoned paramedics to the scene, where the victim later died. The SFPD Homicide Detail responded and took over the investigation.

On June 13, 2023, at approximately 1:37 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the unit block of Turk Street. Officers arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers rendered aid and summoned paramedics to the scene. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Through the course of the investigation, the suspect in both incidents was identified as Demetri Moore, 43, of Solano County. SFPD Homicide Investigators issued a crime bulletin for the location and arrest of the suspect.

Moore was booked at San Francisco County Jail #1 on charges of murder (187 PC), carrying a concealed firearm (25400(a)(2)PC), carrying a loaded firearm (25850(a) PC), carrying a loaded firearm by a convicted felon (25850(c)(1) PC), carrying a loaded firearm (25850(c)(4) PC), felon in possession of firearm (29800(a)(1) PC), violent felon with firearm (29900(a) PC), firearm possession after misdemeanor conviction (29805 PC), felon in possession of ammunition (30305(a)(1) PC), possession of large capacity magazine (32310 PC), use of a firearm during commission of a felony (12022.53(a) PC), and for an active warrant out of Pittsburgh (Violation: 273.5 PC, No Bail).

The SFPD is still investigating both incidents. Anyone with details is asked to contact the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Tipsters may remain anonymous.