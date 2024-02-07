UNITED STATES—On Friday, February 2, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office revealed that Dennis James Duree, 39, was charged in connection to a double stabbing in the Mission District. He was charged on January 16, 2024, and initially scheduled for arraignment on January 16, 2024. He has been charged with one count of murder (PC 187(a)), one count of attempted murder (PC 664/187(a)) and one count of assault with a deadly weapon (PC 245(a)(1)). The criminal complaint also alleges that Mr. Duree personally used a deadly and dangerous weapon in the commission of these crimes (PC 12022.1(b)).

The San Francisco Police Department reported on December 28, 2023, at approximately 5:37 a.m., officers responded to the area of Mission and Washburn Streets on a report of a stabbing. Officers located two victims, a 45-year-old male and a 38-year-old female, suffering from stab wounds. Officers rendered aid to both victims and summoned paramedics to the scene. The medics transported both victims to the hospital for life-threatening injuries, where the male later died.

Duree has not been arraigned yet because he refused to come to court. His arraignment has been continued eight times. His next court date, for arraignment, is scheduled for February 8, 2024. He has been in custody since he was arrested on January 11, 2024.

The SF District Attorney’s Office moved to detain him pending trial because of the public safety risk he poses. The court granted the motion to detain without prejudice and set no bail for the defendant. The court will hear further arguments on the motion to detain at a future hearing in this case. If convicted of all charges he faces 40 years to life in state prison.

Authorities are still investigating the stabbing. Anyone with details is asked to call the SFPD Department Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.