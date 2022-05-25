UNITED STATES—Casinos have been around for just under 400 years, building up a large following of gamblers. In 1994 the very first online casino was established and since then, more and more online casinos have sprung up. A large number of gamblers use online casinos like Bons daily. The reason online gambling is so popular is that there are several types of online gambling, each with its advantages.

Slots are often the most popular and rely on luck rather than strategy. Bingo is a perfect way to have fun and gamble socially. Sports betting is great if you’re interested in sport and enjoy building up strategies. Poker and other card games are also very popular having a large number of serious players. Online casinos like Bons also use all sorts of online bonus programs to attract as many customers as possible. This is great for enticing novice players to begin developing their gaming activity. According to Japan-101, Bons Casino is a good choice for a new player because of their generous welcome offers, but the offer doesn’t end there. This popular online casino also offers deposit bonuses and a cashback system.

For those new to this, these terms might sound confusing. That is why we’re going to get a closer look at different types of bonuses at online casinos and what they stand for.

Welcome Bonuses

Most online casinos offer some sort of bonus for new players. These bonuses are often offered as an additional percentage bonus on the player’s first deposit into their online casino account. They also often have a minimum and/or maximum value too. If the bonus gave you an extra 100% you deposited 250$ you would get 500$ in total to gamble with. In most cases, this money cannot be withdrawn until it has been gambled with. There are usually multiple terms and conditions to be aware of such as only being able to withdraw if you have 20 or more playthroughs. This value could be higher or lower depending on the casino. You should also make sure that you are eligible for the bonus. You may require a promo code or bonus code before you make your purchase.

Free Spins

Free spins are one of the most popular forms of bonuses and the most common form as well. These bonuses are usually offered on slot games which are often the most popular form of gambling because of how quick each spin is and how little effort it takes. Casinos may offer free spins for multiple things such as the game having a promotion or even if the player matches up to three or more of the right slots while playing. The more popular the game is, the more likely there are to be free spins on it. Casinos also offer free spins on newly added games or games that haven’t been getting as much attention. As with any bonus, one should check the terms and wagering requirements.

Promo-Code Bonuses

Online casinos offer promo codes or coupon codes as a discount to promote a new game or to promote the casino itself. These codes are often offered to both beginners, to encourage them to play more, and to experienced online gamblers so that they can keep their customers loyal. Both types of players can benefit from these, whether the bonuses entail a higher payout percentage, an extra percentage of money added with a deposit, or other promotional bonuses. These promo codes may be public and displayed on the front page of the casino’s website or they could be private and only provided to certain players or players that have completed a specific task such as inviting a friend to the platform.

No Deposit Bonuses

These kinds of bonuses are very popular as they offer money to gamble with, without having to deposit anything. Sadly these bonuses are not very common due to the possibility of the bonus being abused. To stop this abuse from happening, casinos will have a minimum playthrough requirement before withdrawal. Other casinos have a maximum win limit which means you can only win up to a certain amount with the bonus. Some casinos also have requirements to deposit into the account before you are allowed to withdraw from it. It is important to make note of any requirements and conditions before you accept the bonus.

High Roller Bonuses

High roller bonuses are offered to those who take high wagers. These bonuses are not usually public and are only offered to those who have deposited more money than most other players. High roller players are most likely to be contacted by the VIP teams and offered greater bonuses and perks. These players can become VIP members and thus have access to benefits such as merch, tickets to events, holidays, and even expensive gifts like phones or tablets. These bonuses are given to keep the high roller players playing as they provide a lot of revenue.