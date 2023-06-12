SAN FRANCISCO— California’s Department of Motor Vehicles state a dog was killed by a self driving car on May 21 shortly before 11am. The incident occurred on Toland Street by a Waymo autonomous vehicle. Waymo is an American autonomous driving technology company headquartered in Mountain View, California.

The report stated a test driver was in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

“On May 21 in San Francisco, a small dog ran in front of one of our vehicles with an autonomous specialist present in the driver’s seat, and, unfortunately, a collision occurred. The investigation is ongoing, however the initial review confirmed that the system correctly identified the dog which ran out from behind a parked vehicle but was not able to avoid contact. We send our sincere condolences to the dog’s owner. The trust and safety of the communities we are in is the most important thing to us and we’re continuing to look into this on our end,” stated a Waymo spokesperson