HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, September 1, repairman was seen on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Hollywood Boulevard to make repairs to country star Dolly Parton’s star that was vandalized. Parton was awarded the Queen of Country Music in 1985 in a dual ceremony with actor Sylvester Stallone for their 1984 performances in “Rhinestone.”

Parton fans constructed a memorial around Parton’s star with flowers, notes, nail polish, pink sunglasses. Multiple scratches across Dolly Parton’s name were discovered after her death. It is unclear when the scratch marks were made and by whom.



One of Dolly Parton’s famous quotes reads: “When I was a little girl I used to say that when I grow up, I want to be rich and famous, and I’m not going to complain about that.”



Growing up poor added to Parton’s philanthropic endeavors. She often spoke of her father, who could not read and she started book club for children. Any four-year-old in the U.S. who wanted a book, could have one for free each month from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.



Parton died at the age of 80 on September 25, 2026. She earned a total of 11 Grammy Awards, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and the Kennedy Center during her career. According to Parton, her father was most proud of her work with Imagination Library.



When the Tennessee wildfires burned families out of their homes, Dolly started sending them a monthly stipend to help homeowners. When people were without jobs, Dolly opened an amusement park, Dollywood, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee which employes over 4,000 people at present.