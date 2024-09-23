San Francisco, CA – A serious collision on the Bay Bridge involving a wrong-way driver suspected of being under the influence hospitalized the driver of a Tesla early Sunday morning, September 22, 2024, according to KRON.

At 2:02 AM, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) received reports of a white Honda traveling in the wrong direction on westbound Interstate 80, near Treasure Island. Moments later, this reckless driving resulted in a crash with the Tesla at the Alameda/San Francisco county line, just east of the Main Tower.

The driver of the Tesla was taken to the hospital for precautionary evaluation. Meanwhile, the Honda driver suffered major injuries and has been arrested on suspicion of DUI. Investigators uncovered stolen identifications and illegal substances in the Honda as well.

Personal Injury Claims

When reckless drivers cause injuries, the cost of recovery should not fall on their victims. Filing a claim with the at-fault driver’s insurance can provide compensation for medical bills and lost wages during recovery.

However, insurance companies often try to deny or minimize claims. That’s why having a knowledgeable personal injury attorney on your side is crucial to securing proper compensation for your injuries.

California DUI Law

Section 23153(a) of the California Vehicle Code (CVC) states that it is illegal for any driver to “Operate a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs and, as a result, cause bodily injury to someone else.”