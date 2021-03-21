(DUPLICATE) SFPD Ask For Public’s Help Finding Suspect

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding two suspects wanted for an October 3, 2021 assault on Muni that resulted in the victim suffering a serious brain injury. The assault took place on the 14-Mission bus line near the corner of Duboce Avenue and Mission Street.

In a release issued by the San Francisco Police Department, on October 3, 2020, at approximately 2:15 p.m., a 44-year-old male San Francisco resident riding a Muni 14 Mission bus lost his balance as the bus got to the intersection of Mission and Duboce Streets and fell to the floor. The bus driver stopped the bus, called an ambulance and instructed all passengers to exit the MUNI train. While awaiting the medical attention for the victim, the wanted suspect stepped back onto the train and threw the victim out of the back door landing on his head. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was diagnosed with having a traumatic head injury that has left him hospitalized all these months later.

The suspect was described as an African American male in his 20s who ran from the scene on foot wearing a backpack. He was accompanied by a woman in her 20s dressed in dark-colored clothing, who also wore a backpack, and who is now a person of interest according to police. The SFPD tweeted out on Friday, March 19 in the afternoon, photos taken from surveillance cameras on the Muni bus displaying the suspect and person of interest. They ask for the public’s assistance in receiving any information that would lead investigators to their whereabouts.

