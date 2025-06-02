SANTA MONICA—On Friday, May 30, at approximately 8:20 a.m., the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD) responded to a call in the 2900 block of Pico Boulevard where a pedestrian was struck by a Big Blue Bus. The pedestrian was describes as being an elderly female. Paramedics transported her to an area hospital, where she was listed in Critical condition.

A Santa Monica Emergency Alert was issued at 8:37 a.m. to notify the public of road closures including the Eastbound lanes on Pico Boulevard between Dorchester and Steward. There was a heavy presence of law enforcement officers on hand to help divert the traffic until detectives completed their initial investigation of the scene.



Canyon News reached out to the SMPD neighborhood resource officer, Sergeant Ricky Verbeck, for more information, but did not hear back in time for print.