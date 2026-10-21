UNITED STATES—Toni, I’m enrolled in Medicare in 2025 but have not received my 2027 Medicare & You handbook, and I’m concerned about what I should do during the fall Medicare season. I have health problems, and I might make the wrong change to my Medicare or prescription drug plan. My brother said that on the cover of his Medicare & You handbook it says to go digital. What does that mean?

I am stressed by the marketing material that I am receiving from insurance plans, especially from Medicare Advantage companies. I would really appreciate any advice that you can give me since Medicare season has started. Thanks, Toni– Jeff from Las Vegas

Hello Jeff: Jeff, please take your time researching your Medicare options because your health issues. The 2027 Medicare & You handbook was be mailed to more than 70 million Medicare beneficiaries after Sept. 15 to arrive before Oct. 1, in time for Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period (OEP) which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

After Sept. 25, I received my 2027 Medicare & You handbook and was surprised when I noticed a large blue star on the handbook’s cover with an announcement saying, “Go digital! Switch to the electronic Handbook at Medicare.gov/go-digital and make this your last paper copy.” Even for me who works every day on the Medicare.gov website, “going digital” was confusing. Jeff, please delay enrolling in the digital version until next year.

Below are the steps the Toni Says team member uses when helping clients during Medicare’s OEP:

Step #1: Decide whether you want “Original Medicare” (Parts A & B) or a “Medicare Advantage” (Part C) plan.

Ask your doctor’s office which plan it recommends. Most doctors accept “Original Medicare,” but not all accept Medicare Advantage HMO or PPO plans. If you have a doctor that is in a Medicare Advantage plan’s provider directory, make sure you call to verify that the physician’s office will still be accepting that specific Medicare Advantage plan in the upcoming calendar year. The main difference between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans is that Original Medicare is administered by Medicare, and the Medicare Supplement plan that’s selected pays the Medicare deductibles or coinsurances. Medicare Advantage plans are administered by private insurance companies that are approved by Medicare.

Step #2: Decide whether you need to enroll in or change your current Medicare Part D (prescription drug coverage) plan during Medicare’s OEP enrollment time.

If you want Medicare Prescription Drug coverage to go along with Original Medicare, then you must enroll in a stand-alone Medicare Part D plan and there may be a monthly premium. If you choose a Medicare Advantage plan, make sure that the plan has Medicare Part D Prescription Drug coverage included to keep from receiving a Medicare Part D penalty for not enrolling in a Medicare prescription drug plan. Whichever plan you choose verify that all prescriptions, both brand name and generic, are covered under the Part D’s plan formulary.

Step #3: Remember, you have from Thursday, Oct. 15 until midnight, Monday Dec. 7 to change or enroll in a new Part D plan for your Medicare Advantage plan or stand-alone Medicare Part D plan which both begin Jan. 1, 2027.

If you miss the deadline of Dec. 7, you will have to wait until the next year’s Medicare OEP enrollment time. Medicare’s OEP is only for enrolling or changing Medicare Advantage Part D or stand-alone Medicare Part D plans. One can change Medicare supplements, long term care, or dental plans any time of year.

Remember…with Medicare, what you don’t know WILL hurt you!

Take your time during Medicare’s OEP to explore your Medicare options. Call the Toni Says Medicare hotline at (832) 519-8664 or email info@tonisays.com for assistance with Medicare issues. Sign up for the Toni Says newsletter at www.tonisays.com to keep up to date with Medicare changes.

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Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare, Social Security, and long-term care issues. She has spent nearly 20 years as a top sales leader in the field. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664.