UNITED STATES—Clearview AI, a company founded by CEO Hoan Ton-That, faces several lawsuits and cease-and-desist litigations concerning its methods of gathering information for its facial recognition software.

Clearview AI uses publicly available information to fuel its algorithm’s accuracy when searching for a facial match. The more image samples Clearview’s software has of an individual, the more accurate it becomes.

The case filed in California declares that Clearview violated the California Consumer Privacy Act by scraping billions of images to build a facial recognition database, and then profiting off selling this information to “law enforcement agencies and private companies across the country”. Tech companies such as Twitter, LinkedIn, Google, and Facebook have released statements demanding that Clearview delete all data collected from their platforms.

Amazon, Microsoft, and IBM (who have previously sold access to their facial recognition software to the US Government’s FBI, ICE, and state police departments) have decided to step back from facial recognition software until there is a federal law regulating its use.

IBM sent a letter to Congress stating that it will no longer offer facial recognition software and that it opposes the use of “any technology […] for mass surveillance, racial profiling, violations of basic human rights and freedoms, or any purpose which is not consistent with our values”. Amazon has decided to suspend the use of its software for a year in hopes that Congress will pass laws regulating biometric surveillance. Microsoft President Brad Smith stated that Microsoft will no longer “sell facial recognition technology to police departments in the United States until we have a national law in place”.

State senators and congressmen have responded to the ongoing debate by introducing the Facial Recognition and Biometric Technology Moratorium Act of 2020. The bill states that it would prohibit the use of facial recognition technology by federal entities, prohibit the use of facial recognition data in legal proceedings, and protect individuals whose data has been used in violation of the Act. The use of biometric surveillance software would only be allowed under strict guidelines and explicit authorization from the Federal Government.