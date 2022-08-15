UNITED STATES—Dubai is an extravagant city known for its high-end tourist attractions and luxury cars. The car rental space in the city is seeing a surge in demand for luxury cars. Tourists and residents in the city have increased the rate of luxury car rentals prompting more rental firms to increase their fleet of luxury vehicle offerings. Following are the top factors why luxury car rental is a growing market in Dubai.

Growth of luxury car rentals in Dubai

Driving a luxury car in Dubai is a passion for many. With great roads and exotic destinations to visit, people prefer to rent a luxury vehicle to perfectly experience these aspects. Below mentioned are the top reasons why luxury car rentals are common in Dubai:

Comfortable traveling

Luxury cars deliver a comfortable driving experience. Brands like Mercedes, Rolls Royce, and Bentley are known to produce premium cars that offer sublime comfort. While getting around the city, people prioritize comfort, and that is what luxury cars provide. High-end vehicles provide all the necessary creature comforts, like plush interiors, top infotainment systems, air-ride suspension, and other safety features to ensure a seamless driving experience. Therefore, the overall rate of renting luxury cars has gone up in the UAE.

Variety of high-end cars

Most luxury car rental companies based in Dubai offer a plethora of options to select from. People like to try out new models and different variants, hence leading to an increase in demand for luxury vehicles. From brands like Lamborghini, Ferrari, Maserati to Bentley, and more, you can find all kinds of premium cars at luxury car rentals in Dubai.

No maintenance hassles

When it comes to renting luxury cars, the major benefit is that you don’t have to worry about maintenance. Unlike buying a luxurious car and spending money on periodic maintenance, luxury car rentals take care of the maintenance and repair of the cars you rent. This factor has prompted many to consider renting over purchasing luxury cars, therefore eliminating the hassle of maintenance.

Timesaving

Say you want to travel from point A to point B, you are probably planning to hire a taxi. The problem arises when you have to schedule and wait for your cab to come pick you up. Instead, when you opt for luxury car rental, you save on time. You can rent a high-end car as per your convenience ahead of time, and travel to your destination without any hassle. Therefore, luxury car rentals have proven to be an effective medium of transportation, leading to their rise in popularity.

Suitable for long-distance commutes

If you have scheduled a trip from Sharjah to Abu Dhabi or from Dubai to Ras Al Khaimah, traveling in a cab can be time-consuming and expensive. Also, the lack of flexibility adds to the problem. In order to eliminate these troubles, renting a luxury car can be an effective alternative. Not only does it provide adequate comfort over long-distance travel, but also you have the support of the rental company in case of any mishaps.

Competitive pricing

When it comes to buying luxury cars, there is no doubt that these cars are highly expensive. On the other hand, renting a luxury car can be an affordable alternative. Luxury cars are available for rent starting from AED 1,500 per day and vary in terms of pricing on an hourly, weekly and monthly basis. Rental prices are relatively affordable and are priced competitively by car rental companies to ensure a higher turnover of luxury vehicles.

Most popular luxury cars rented in Dubai

When you opt for luxury car rental in Dubai you get access to a wide range of premium cars to choose from. Below you can find a list of all the famous brands and models people predominantly rent in Dubai:

Rolls Royce Cullinan

Considered as the pinnacle of premium automotive brands, the Rolls Royce is the most powerful and luxurious vehicle built by the company. It is the first SUV produced by the car manufacturer. The Cullinan boasts an exquisite interior and is available in a four and five-seat configuration. If you opt for the VIP seating setup, you get two dedicated leather seats with a host of entertainment features to enhance your comfort level. This luxury SUV is powered by a V12 engine and produces over 571 hp, capable of delivering both speed and comfort. Car rentals in Dubai offer the Cullinan for AED 4,490 per day.

Mercedes G63

If you are trying to imagine a rugged yet luxurious SUV, the Mercedes G63 is your answer. Launched initially as a military vehicle, the SUV gained so much popularity that the brand decided to make it a mainstream offering. The UAE has a high density of G63s and is a favorite among locals. Mercedes G63 is a luxury vehicle with extreme off-roading capabilities. It is powered by a V10 that produces 577 hp. Rental prices for the G63 start at AED 1,900 per day.

Bentley Continental GT

The Continental GT is the perfect blend of luxury and performance. It is a two-door, four-seater sports car that offers excellent performance and handling capabilities. Bentley is a brand that is popularly known for its shiny chrome interior, and that is what most locals are drawn towards. It is powered by a V8 engine that produces 543 hp and can propel the car from 0-100 km/h in under 3.6 seconds. When it comes to driving a performance-oriented car that also offers plenty of comfort and relaxed driving, the Continental GT is the car to go for. Prices for the Bentley Continental GT rental start at AED 3,200 per day.

Mclaren 720S

A car known for its mind-boggling performance, technology, and sublime comfort, the Mclaren 720S is the company’s flagship car. The 720S is powered by a V10 engine that is capable of producing 720 hp. It can go from 0-100 km/h in just under 3.0 seconds and has a top speed of 341 km/h. The Mclaren 720S is one of the fastest cars in the world. The company is popular for producing high-speed vehicles that offer superior driving and handling capabilities.. The interior of the 720S is built using pristine materials to offer a luxurious driving experience. Rental prices for the Mclaren start at AED 4,500 per day.

Ferrari Roma

The latest addition to the Ferrari line-up, the Roma is a mid-front engined supercar that delivers superior performance and luxury. It was launched in the year 2021 and immediately gained popularity among car connoisseurs for its sleek styling and leather-crafted interior. The Roma is powered by a V8 engine that produces over 610 hp and has a top speed of 320 km/h. Rental prices of the Ferrari Roma start at AED 4,900 per day.

Rent a luxury car and drive away in style

As mentioned above, the luxury car rental business is consistently growing in the UAE. With multiple benefiting factors of renting a luxury car, the growth of this industry is set to increase and flourish. Most car enthusiasts dream of driving an exotic car in Dubai, and renting a premium car from a renowned car rental is the perfect way to go about it. If you are looking to hire a luxury car in Dubai, the above-mentioned list of favorites should help you narrow down your options.