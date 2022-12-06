UNITED STATES—The FIFA World Cup is the biggest sports competition in the world. It is an event that features 32 teams from all the continents of the world, competing against each other over 4 weeks for a chance to be named as the world’s champions. As the 22nd FIFA World Cup continues in Qatar, we look at five countries with the most titles and the chances of them winning it again this year if they’re still in the competition.

It’s interesting to note that of the top five teams, one didn’t qualify for the competition, one is on the brink of an early exit, one is soaring yet hit with injury problems, and the other two are favorites to lift the trophy. You can check out the World Cup odds and bet on any of these countries to emerge winners again for a chance to win significant financial rewards.

The top 5 teams with the most world cup trophy in ascending order are:

France (2)

France is the defending champions, having won the last edition of the quadrennial competition in Russia. The win brought them their second trophy, following their first-ever title in 1998 on home soil.

Although the European country boasts a plethora of world-class players, the majority of those who helped them to victory in the last tournament are plagued by injury and unable to make it to the competition, which is why they are not the outright favorites with most bookies.

Can the likes of Mbappe, Giroud, and others lead France to another World Cup win and make it their third? We’d find out soon. However, they’re proving to be the team to beat for now, as they comfortably made it out of the group stages with a game to spare.

Argentina (2)

Argentina currently has two World Cup trophies, which they won in 1978 and 1986, respectively. Although they came close to winning the competition in 2014, they bowed out in the final to Germany through a Mario Gotze strike in extra time. The Albicelestes are considered one of the favorites to win it again in Qatar.

Will Messi lead Argentina to World Cup success just like Maradona? Fingers crossed! With Messi, who is considered by many to be the best player in the world, in their ranks, pundits expect Argentina to claim their first World Cup triumph in 36 years.

Italy (4)

Italy is tied with Germany as the most successful European country on the world stage. The Azzuris have 5 World Cup titles: 1934, 1938, 1982, and 2006. The country has produced some of the best players and iconic moments in the competition’s history.

Despite their impressive track record at football’s highest podium, it is a shame that Italy will not be adding to their haul in Qatar as they missed out on qualifications by losing to lowly-rated North Macedonia in the European qualifying rounds.

Germany (4)

Germany and Italy have the same number of world titles but are second on this list because they at least qualified for the competition in Qatar, even if they’d seemingly crash out soon because of their inconsistent form.

Although they were considered one of the favorites going into the competition, their chances of winning it look like a fantasy going by their performances so far. Should you want to place a bet on who will win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, we advise that you avoid backing Germany.

Brazil (5)

Brazil is the most successful nation in World Cup history with five titles. Also, the Selecaos are considered the top favorite to win again in Qatar after their strong showing in the group matches. Their fluidity in attack, energy in midfield, and technical strength in the defence, put them above all other teams. Although the injuer of star attacker Neymar may have some negative impacts, the team appears to have enough cover.

Brazil hasn’t won the World Cup since 2002, most recently exiting at the semi-final stage to Germany on home soil in 2014 in a humiliating 7-1 defeat. Going by their team’s strength, antecedents, and hunger for success, the Samba Boys might be heading for a record-extending 6 titles in Qatar.

Conclusion

Every team aims to win football’s biggest prize. However, only a few countries have had the privilege of holding the prestigious trophy aloft and earning the title of the champion of the world.