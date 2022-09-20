UNITED STATES—Has Tennessee ever crossed your mind when you think about places to live? While most people tend to look towards big cities or coastal regions, this state has seen a boom in popularity. So, if you’ve been thinking about moving to Tennessee but aren’t sure it’s right for you, here are five great places to consider.

Nashville

Starting with the capital city of Tennessee, Nashville has often been considered among the top places to invest in real estate. The best way to invest in Nashville’s real estate is through shares. Real estate shares function similarly to stock market shares. You choose a property you like and think will do well and purchase a few shares. These shares will make you the owner of a small portion of the building. This means that if anyone rents in the parts you own, you’ll see a profit whenever it’s time to pay rent. You want to go this route because renting in Nashville is far cheaper than buying a house outright. You also want to capitalize on Nashville as it’s currently one of the fastest growing cities in the entire country. In turn, this makes it a prime supernova subgroup.

Brentwood

If you love the great outdoors, Brentwood might be worth checking out. There’s plenty of green space, a slew of luxury homes, and cute cafes and roadside restaurants. Another perk is that you don’t need to be a millionaire to live in this neighborhood. Even middle-class families can enjoy living in homes they consider luxury.

Mount Juliet

This quaint suburb is home to just 28,000 residents in Wilson County. While that might sound a little underdeveloped, this area is excellent for laying down roots or starting a business. Like other areas in the state, Mount Juliet is also expanding, meaning that as more people decide to call this neighborhood home, the higher the demand will be for additional services. That’s not to say you need to start a business here; however, if you’re considering doing so, you should keep an open mind about this area.

Knoxville

You might have heard of it, but did you know it’s the third largest city in the state? But even with its many city qualities, Knoxville still maintains a small-town feel. The downtown Market Square is home to various boutiques, markets, and plenty of chain hotels for out-of-town guests. The University of Tennessee is also located in Knoxville. Knoxville can get a little rowdy and is a familiar spot for people who want to vacation more often since it’s convenient, so keep this in mind if you’re looking for a more laid-back feel.

Kingsport

Conveniently located 10 miles from the Virginia state line, this part of town is home to six lakes, 15 state parks, and five lush national parks to enjoy in your downtime. The crime rate is low, and the school systems are considered excellent. What’s more, is the lost cost of living. You can find rents as low as $582 and homes listed for $135,000. There are plenty of home styles to choose from in this upcoming area of town.