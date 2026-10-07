SAN FRANCISCO—On Tuesday, October 6, the San Francisco Police Department Organized Retail Crime Task Force arrested five suspects in September responsible for $19,000 in stolen merchandise from the REI store on Brannan Street.

The five arrests follow three recent arrests for thefts at the REI location, highlighting the department’s ongoing partnership with the retail establishment to identify and hold theft suspects accountable.

On September 6, officers assigned to Southern Station arrested Henry Le, 28, on theft and burglary charges. Le was responsible for stealing nearly $6,000 of Yeti merchandise items in 11 incidents between July 29 and August 31.

On September 23, officers arrested Benjamin Buckingham, 36, on burglary and grand theft charges.

Between August 4 and August 31, Buckingham targeted REI in three incidents, stealing a total of $3,900 worth of duffel bags.

On September 28, officers assigned to Tenderloin Station located and arrested Piero Alioto, 44, on multiple theft and drug charges. Two days later, on September 30, officers assigned to Northern Station arrested Antonio Stewart, 56, on theft charges.

Alioto and Stewart stole merchandise from REI in five incidents between June 15 and September 8, resulting in a total loss of over $2,400.

On September 30, officers Daniel De La Rosa, 37, on theft charges. Between July 1 and September 30, the Police Department determined that De La Rosa had targeted the REI store six times. When the suspect returned to the store for a seventh time on September 30, REI contacted SFPD and officers arrested De La Rosa as he carried unpaid merchandise out of the store.

Officers recovered $1,286.78 in stolen merchandise. De La Rosa is suspected of stealing over $6,700 worth of merchandise in all seven incidents.

These arrests follow SFPD’s expanded effort to combat retail theft across the city with increased enforcement, training, and closer partnerships with retailers, leading to more arrests and a decrease in theft cases this year.

Between April and September, officers made 874 arrests for retail theft, an increase of 22 percent compared to the previous six months. In the past year, officers recovered over $418,000 in stolen merchandise.

In addition to developing and strengthening partnerships with local retailers like REI, SFPD’s ORC Task Force has also launched a shadow program to train officers at district stations to effectively investigate retail theft cases. These district station officers also act as liaisons between SFPD and individual businesses. Some of the recent arrests are a result of the shadow program.

To make reporting theft more efficient and accessible, we encourage all San Francisco retailers to file non-emergency retail theft reports through the Police Department’s online portal.

Important Safety Reminder: Online reporting is strictly for non-violent, after-the-fact incidents. Always call 9-1-1 immediately if a theft is in progress and the suspect is using violence, brandishing a weapon, or making criminal threats. The safety of employees and customers is our top priority.

Any business interested in collaborating with the SFPD: members of the ORC Task Force are available to meet directly with their store representatives and asset protection teams. During these meetings investigators will:

-Explain the SFPD investigative process from start to finish.

-Provide actionable best practices for evidence gathering and case submission to ensure higher prosecution success rates.

-Establish direct channels to streamline communication between your retail staff and our task force.

Retailers interested in online reporting or forming direct partnerships can email sfpd.retailtheft@sfgov.org.