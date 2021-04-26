SAN FRANCISCO—On Friday, April 23, four robberies and five assaults were reported in San Francisco via the Citizen app, which provides real-time 911 alerts to law enforcement workers and residents.

A vehicle was reported burglarized at 11:39 a.m. on Friday in the Marina neighborhood, near the intersection of Bay and Baker Street. Police responded to a report of someone breaking into a car.

At 11:58 a.m., authorities responded to a report of someone breaking into a car on 431 Beach Street, in the North Waterfront area.

A person was reportedly robbed while using an ATM at Bank of America in Chinatown, near Grant and Clay Street. The police responded to the incident at 12:55 p.m. and confirmed the incident as robbery at 1:16 p.m. At roughly 2:30 p.m., the bus driver of a 1 on California Street, when informed of the incident on the Citizen App, expressed surprise at crimes such as robbery occurring in “broad daylight.”

There was a traffic collision in Chinatown, reported at Grant Avenue and Jackson Street at 1:09 p.m. It was believed to had been related to the nearby robbery. On the Citizen app footage, bystanders can be seen talking to police officers, who were taking notes. Emergency Medical Services personnel were on the scene, responding to someone who was reported hurt.

At 2:05 p.m., there was a vehicle burglary reported near the incident of the morning burglary in the Marina, near the Palace of Fine Arts on 3601 Lyon Street.

Four assaults were reported, two in the Tenderloin neighborhood, one to the south of Japan Town, and one in the Civic Center region, which includes blocks north of the intersection of Van Ness and Market Street, including the city’s landmarks such as San Francisco City Hall.

At 12:44 p.m., a man reportedly try to hit people with a stick near 1000 Market Street, according to a recording of police radio correspondence.

To the south of Japan Town, in the Western Addition neighborhood, an assault was reported at 1:22 p.m. at Cleary Court and Laguna Street.

In the Tenderloin District , on Polk & Eddy Street, to the east of Van Ness, the San Francisco Police Department responded to a report of an assault at 1:52 p.m.

At Golden Gate and Glough Street, in the Civic Center area, police received a report of a group assault at 2:29 p.m., where it is believed multiple persons attacked an individual.

From January 1 to April 18, 2021, the city of San Francisco has seen 670 reported robberies, 2,335 burglaries, 1,689 auto thefts, and 600 assaults. During the same time frame in the prior year, there were 875 robberies, 1,113 burglaries, 1,490 auto thefts, and 635 assaults.

The Year-to-Year Percentage Decrease in robberies for the selected time frame in 2021 compared to the prior year, stood at -40.3 percent. There has been a 36.3 percent increase in burglaries. There has been a 13.4 percent increase in motor vehicle thefts, and a 5.5 percent decrease in assaults.