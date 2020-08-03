SAN FRANCISCO—Neighbors in North Beach started a free delivery program called “North Beach Delivers” in April, and it has generated more than $50,000 for North Beach restaurants over the past three months.

According to the North Beach Delivers’ website, “Each week, we walk, ride, and (sometimes) run up the hills of the northeast corridor of the City to provide free delivery for our featured restaurant. We believe in the importance of supporting neighborhood businesses and spending our money locally.” The program is volunteer-based and free for customers to help local restaurants save money for delivery service fees. Danny Sauter, founder of North Beach Delivers and the president of North Beach Neighbors, started the program when he saw many restaurants were struggling to maintain their services due to the quarantine.

Sauter says, “You know people are trying to support restaurants. They’re ordering from them but oftentimes that comes at heir expense because there’s really high deliver fees in that equation, so we’re trying to take that out, trying to make it a little more community drives.” The program features a different restaurant every week and processes deliveries every Thursday night. Sauter is also happy to mention, “Each week is really when it’s rewarding when we’re at that restaurant and we’re seeing their excitement because the restaurants see their busy and frankly, it’s probably the busiest it’s been in a couple of months and at least for one night we can make it feel normal again.”

Now, North Beach Delivers holds 10 to 12 volunteers and repeat customers and has served more than 20 local restaurants in North Beach. It is also expanding the service range as Sauter explains, “Most exciting for us we’re growing outside of North Beach too. We helped other neighborhood associations and community groups start this same model in their own part of San Francisco. We’ve started in Russian Hill. We’ve started in middle Polk. We started in the east cut. We started in Richmond. We’re going to the Richmond in Balboa Village soon.”

For Thursday, August 6, North Beach Delivers’ featured restaurant will be Sam Wo Restaurant, and ordering will open at 9:41 am on Tuesday on North Beach Delivers’ website. Customers should place their orders by Wednesday at 9:41 pm for Thursday evening delivery and choose a delivery time between 5:00 pm and 8:00 pm.

Click the link for more information.